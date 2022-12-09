Pat Nash: We must work to rehabilitate nation

My sister Sandy, who was severely disabled with cerebral palsy, was delighted when she learned that dad hired a man to make a metal grid that fit over the keys on our electric typewriter so she could type on it without constantly hitting the wrong keys. As soon as it was ready, she asked to go into the office by herself with the door closed. Every five or 10 minutes we’d ask her if she was done and she’d say, “No.”

Finally, after what seemed like hours, she yelled that she was done. I opened the door to see her joyous smile, her face reddened and sweaty with effort, and the two words on the paper that said, “Dear Patty.” Now, more than 50 years later, I understand the joy she felt in being able to type — albeit slowly.

Just as I was almost completely healed from my September lung surgery, I got up one morning and felt as if an invisible force was shoving me sideways. Along with that was the feeling that my right hand was numb. Somehow I made it to the living room where, from the window, I saw my neighbor taking out their trash bins. I got the door open and told him I needed to go to the emergency room. Have I mentioned I have wonderful neighbors?

Luckily, the second, more devastating stroke didn’t occur till sometime later that morning. That left me with a right arm and hand as well as a right foot and leg that didn’t work.

Now, after almost a month in rehab, I am slowly recovering with the help of my daughter and after all three of my children have sacrificed time and effort to get me this far. My right hand is gaining strength and mobility, but my right leg feels as dead as a piece of plywood. I can use my right hand for some things, scoot around in a wheelchair and walk short distances with a walker, but am hoping that eventually the strength and mobility will return to my right leg.

Yet today, as my sister did, I feel triumphant and joyous as I type this column, one challenging letter at a time. Before, I never realized how much we do for ourselves every day and how wonderful it was to do it all without effort.

For a month, politics was the last thing on my mind. But now, in-between exercises recommended by my wonderful physical and occupational therapists, I have time to read the news. Sadly, it seems it’s just as concerning as it was before.

For example, our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is just as ignorant, uncaring and cruel as ever. He was one of the 36 Republican senators who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act which recognizes the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States. The bill passed because some of his fellow Republicans care about the rights of their fellow humans, no matter their sexual identities or the color of their skin. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives which will pass it since Democrats have the majority — till the new year.

What’s strange is that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who’s Black and married to a white woman, has raised doubts about the the issue. He has also questioned whether states should be able to ban people from using contraceptives. I wonder if he and others who agree with him would be willing to pay the expenses that would result from unplanned pregnancies. Sadly, their ignorance no longer surprises me.

But, I was happy to read in the Nov. 30, Washington Post that a jury convicted “Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and a top deputy of seditious conspiracy for leading a months-long plot to unleash political violence to prevent the inauguration of President Biden, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.”

The jury also found Florida Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs “guilty of conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transition of presidential power.”

They each face up to 20 years in prison. Yet, despite dozens of in-depth investigations, including those done by Republicans that concluded the election results were valid, there are still some who believe the big lie that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Sad. And scary that large percent of Americans have been convinced that the conspiracy theories are true. Now we know how Adolf Hitler convinced so many Germans to believe the lies that led to World War II and the deaths of millions of innocent people.

All this shows that it’s never been more important for Americans to get their news from credible sources, and to vote for truth-tellers and not liars.