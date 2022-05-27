Pat Nash: We need far less hate and a lot more healing

Our nation on Monday will honor American soldiers who died defending our nation against its enemies. What’s often forgotten is that more Americans died fighting one another during the Civil War than have died fighting foreign enemies. It’s estimated that 650,000 to 800,000 American soldiers died in that war.

Then, Americans were divided over the subjects of slavery and states’ rights. Conflicts also were based on the economies of the north and the south, religion and differing ideas of freedom and individual rights. Each side, of course, believed its cause was the right one.

Years later, a civil war was fought in Ireland from the late 1960s to 1998. Though it’s often deemed a war between Catholics and Protestants, the reasons for the conflict were, like those of the American Civil War, varied and more complex. One side wanted Northern Ireland to be free of the United Kingdom, and the other side wanted to remain a part of the U.K. Yet despite the much longer period of war than that of the American Civil War, fewer than 5,000 were killed in Ireland during what’s often called “The Troubles.”

You may be asking, “What’s the point?” The point is that some extremist groups here in the U.S. are threatening to start a civil war for some of the same reasons our ancestors fought with one another back in the mid-1800s.

Most scholars and historians believe that there’s little chance a modern civil war would be as bloody or widespread as the one back then. But some feel, if there is one, the next civil war will be more like that in Northern Ireland — stretched out over a long time with many outbreaks of violence in different parts of the country. Either way, I’m sure most Americans want us to find common ground and avoid violent confrontation any way possible.

That’s not easy when some people are filled with hatred for others just because of their skin color, religion, gender identity or nationality. People who hate or fear immigrants, Jews, Asians or Blacks fall into that category. Historically, that type of hater, like the young man who recently killed so many Black people in a New York grocery store, has felt left out or overlooked by the rest of society. They often feel their status is being threatened by another group and feel they and their group are superior to those they consider outsiders.

Experts in human behaviors have offered remedies for that kind of hatred and bias. They believe the fears and hatred are due to unfamiliarity with people the haters feel are different, and say the cure is for the haters to get to know people from the groups they fear or hate. Familiarity, the experts claim, will create tolerance and understanding. That takes time, courage and an open mind, but it’s worth it if it begins to heal the divisiveness many of us are witnessing right now.

If that young white man who shot and killed people Buffalo, New York — and who will spend the rest of his life in prison — had spent the same amount of time getting to know individual Black people as he did on social media platforms that encouraged hatred and fear, he would have learned that most everyone is just trying to live a peaceful life, earn a living and do the best they can.

If Americans, almost all of whom are descended from immigrants to this country, who hate or fear today’s immigrants would work beside them and get to know them, they’d learn there’s nothing to fear and a lot to respect. Like the Scandinavians, Germans, Irish, Polish and others who came here years ago to escape poverty and wars in their home countries, today’s immigrants have the same needs and the same desire to work hard and live in peace.

Also, many of the divisions we’re experiencing today are based on politics and exist even between close friends and families. Certain lawmakers and media outlets spew lies and misinformation with the intent to cause dissention, division and hatred. All that plays into the hands of America’s enemies. China and Russia, for example, would love nothing more than to see another civil war here in the U.S.

So how do we heal our divisions? First, we have to want to. Then we need to try to understand the other side. If we can’t do that, we need to agree to disagree without being hateful. If we really think about it, we’ll realize that the good relationships we’ve had with those friends, relatives or neighbors are much more valuable than any political subject and should survive and stay healthy no matter who’s in office. To truly honor those who died to protect our country, we now need to do our part to heal it.

Pat Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.