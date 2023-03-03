I wasn’t going to write about my experiences following a stroke, but friends and family convinced me it could be useful to others who’ve had one or have relatives who have.

Just knowing you’re not alone can be comforting. So here goes:

In August, I was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery in mid-September that removed the lower lobe of my right lung. I was pain-free by the middle of October and getting back to normal. Then, on the morning of Oct. 28, I woke up, got out of bed and as soon as I took a step it felt as if someone was shoving me sideways. I knew right away it was serious, so I headed toward the living room and phone.

I have no idea how I made it there — the stroke was apparently still in process — but I was nearing the phone when I saw my neighbor in his driveway, taking out a trash bin. I opened the door, called out to him and told him I needed to go to the emergency room.

My neighbor called my daughter, then took me immediately to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where I was given a CT scan that verified I’d had a stroke. I was then transferred to an ambulance that took me to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, where I was given more tests. I don’t remember much about what happened there, but after a few days I was transferred to the University of Wisconsin Rehabilitation Hospital where I was given occupational and physical therapy for three weeks.

Meanwhile, all three of my adult children came from out of state to oversee my care. At the end of the three weeks, my daughter Heather, who’s a nurse practitioner, took me to her home in northern Minnesota where I remained until mid-February.

I wasn’t a stranger to that part of the country because back in the ‘70s and ‘80s we’d lived for more than 10 years about two hours west of where my daughter lives now. So seeing only pine and birch trees for several months wasn’t a novelty. But because my daughter puts corn out for the deer, seeing them come up to the deck, only a few feet from where I could see them from the window, was new and entertaining. I learned deer can be just as selfish and mean as some people when I saw them butt at and hit one another with their hooves to get more corn.

Her neighbors are as good there as mine are here. They brought me books full of crossword puzzles to do and a newspaper almost every day. My daughter, who’d never owned a television, bought one just for me and had a dish installed in her yard. She worked from home a few days a week and supplied me with everything I needed for the times she had to go in to work. In other words, I was spoiled.

At first, I was dependent on a wheelchair, but tried to walk with the walker as often and long as I could every day. Slowly I gained more strength in my right leg and now I can go without the walker for short distances.

The only pain I have is in my back after I sit or stand too long. But a heating pad and/or lying down in bed takes care of it. I consider myself lucky.

I know for sure I’m lucky to have children who have taken time from their important jobs to spend time with me since mid-September and who’ve helped me in more ways than I can mention. When they couldn’t be physically with me, they’ve made sure I’ve had everything I needed and that someone else was nearby if I needed assistance.

Until something like a stroke happens to us, we don’t realize how dependent we can suddenly be on family, friends and neighbors. We also don’t think about how important it is to be involved in non-physical activities such as reading, playing board games, writing and communicating with friends by phone or social media. If we become physically disabled, we’ll always be grateful if we’ve maintained close contact with family and friends because they’re the ones who encourage and sustain us mentally when we need it most. Also, we can be there for them when they need us.

Television, smartphones, the internet and other kinds of media aren’t merely time-wasters. They’re important and helpful because they keep us aware of what’s going on in the world. They’re also convenient ways to keep communications open with the most important people in our lives.

Losing total independence isn’t the tragedy it initially seems to be after we realize the most important things in life aren’t things.