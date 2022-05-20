Pat Nash: Why I vote for Democrats

Before 2011, I often voted for Republicans. Then, Republican lawmakers passed, and Gov. Scott Walker signed, Act 10. That bill attacked public unions and their members, except those whose unions that supported Republicans. All other public workers lost their collective bargaining rights, which negatively affected their compensation, retirement, health insurance and sick leave. Because teachers lost their voices over issues such as educational policies and disciplinary consequences for bad behaviors, many teachers retired.

It also wasn’t long before student behavior issues grew dramatically. Students who consistently disrupted classrooms were sent to the principals’ offices and received no meaningful consequences. They were merely sent back to the classrooms where they continued to impede the learning of the rest of the students and made it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for teachers to do their jobs.

Though I’d always been critical of unions that refused to discipline or remove lazy, incompetent workers, I was not in favor of removing almost all public union members’ rights. Act 10 went too far, and its flaws still make it difficult to recruit new teachers.

Walker and the Republican legislators also got rid of the prevailing wage law, which had guaranteed that people working for the state would be paid the going wage. The GOP also passed the right-to-work law, which prevents employees from being required to join a union and pay union dues. That means those who refuse to pay union dues still get the same benefits and wages as those who do pay dues for the union to negotiate on their behalf. So, of course, some don’t pay.

That weakens all unions by reducing their resources, which is exactly what the Republicans intended. Wages are lower and poverty is higher in states that have right-to-work laws. Anyone who thinks Republicans are for the working people isn’t paying attention.

But I started paying attention after seeing the results of Act 10. I researched which corporate interests donated to which party and immediately saw how the fossil fuel industries donated mostly to Republicans and, in turn, most Republican lawmakers denied that the climate is warming due to the burning of fossil fuels and the release of huge amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

I learned that these gases rise, but only so far. Even though they’re light, they still have some weight, so gravity keeps them from going into outer space. Instead, they form a greenhouse effect that increases the temperature of the earth and its waters. That’s why polar ice is melting, and high sea levels threaten shoreline populations all over the world. Also, because of climate change, more than 15 million Africans are starving because of severe drought.

Global warming is also causing more wildfires, hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. The catastrophic results not only cost lives. It also costs billions of dollars to rebuild and repair buildings and other structures.

Unlike Republican lawmakers, Democratic lawmakers want to limit the use of fossil fuels and work to protect our precious water by regulating or banning the harmful chemicals companies put into our rivers, lakes and oceans. Instead, Republicans regularly protect the businesses’ right to pollute instead of protecting the air and water we all need to live.

Republican lawmakers claim to be pro-worker, but they fight against raising the minimum wage and immigration — even though immigrants do jobs most Americans refuse to do. If the Republicans toured any large corporate dairy farm, canning or other food-processing factory, they’d see that most if not all of the workers are immigrants. And who do they think is sweating in the hot sun as they pick produce in our country’s millions of farm fields?

How can they complain about immigrants “taking our jobs” and at the same time refuse to pass laws that would severely fine businesses that hire them? Because they know many businesses rely on low-paid immigrants and would have to drastically raise wages to attract others.

And isn’t it funny that Republicans said almost nothing about gun violence until President Joe Biden was elected? Yet they refuse to pass commonsense gun legislation such as universal background checks. Could that have anything to do with the National Rifle Association and other gun-loving groups giving them many millions in campaign contributions?

Then there’s the deficit, which Republicans claim to hate. Yet the deficit went up under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Under President Bill Clinton, it went down to zero. Then George W. Bush took it back up. Under President Barack Obama, it decreased. Under President Donald Trump, it went back up. I bet Fox News doesn’t reveal that to its viewers.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.