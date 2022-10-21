Pat Nash: Why we must elect Democrats

Thanks to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and fellow multimillionaire Tim Michels for making it easy for voters to choose Mandela Barnes as our U.S. senator and reelect Gov. Tony Evers. Their positions on education, prescription drug prices, Social Security and sensible gun regulations make it easy for anyone with common sense to vote for the Democrats.

Prescription drug prices are out of control, yet Sen. Johnson has consistently voted against any measure that would lower their prices. That reminds me of the time I saw him at a town hall meeting in Baraboo shortly after he’d first been elected. Since he had been a business owner — thanks to marrying the boss’s daughter — I figured he’d be all for price negotiations since that’s what successful businesses do about products they buy in large quantities. When he took questions, I asked him what he planned to do about the 2003 Republican law that prohibits Medicare from negotiating the prices of prescription drugs.

He dodged the question and then immediately called on someone else. That told me he was either ignorant of the law, too cowardly to discuss it, or both. Since then, I’ve learned that, between 2009 and the present day, insurance and pharmaceutical companies are among Johnson’s largest campaign contributors. That explains why he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which will lower prescription drug prices and help Americans who buy health insurance. Not only that — he also voted against an insulin price cap for Americans with private insurance. What a guy. No wonder many Wisconsin physicians have condemned his actions.

The American Association of Retired People reported that prices went up in 2022 for many brand-name prescription drugs. Many older Americans are spending thousands a year because of the pharmaceutical companies’ greed, but Johnson cares more about his campaign chest than he does any of us.

That doesn’t include his greed for the $1.2 million he and his supporting groups got in contributions from gun-related interest groups. He has voted against commonsense gun laws like ones that require universal background checks on those who want to purchase guns. Johnson is against red flag laws that allow judges to temporarily confiscate guns from those who have threatened the lives of others.

Since he’s a multi-millionaire, he doesn’t care about all the American seniors who depend on Social Security to live. He’s called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” — a fraudulent investment scheme that misleads investors — without having a clue what he’s talking about. But, that’s no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention to his ignorant actions and greed-induced votes that have benefited rich corporations like the one he was given by his father-in-law.

Johnson’s opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, cares about seniors and those who work hard for a living. He believes in commonsense gun laws, in fully funding Social Security and lowering the prices of prescription drugs so ordinary Americans can afford the medications they need.

Then there’s the governor’s race between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels, the co-owner of Michels Corporation, a company with a disturbing record of safety violations. A July 21 article from the Center for Media and Democracy, details some of his company’s repeated federal regulatory safety violations and the fines levied against it for violating them as well as the prevailing wage law. Yet during a recent debate, Michels stated he’d work to fund and maintain public health and safety. Maybe he should do that in his own company.

His answers about the topic of education were sad and hilarious at the same time. He has no idea what’s taught in our schools and it’s obvious he’s fallen for the far-right’s absurd claims that Critical Race Theory is taught — it’s taught only in some college graduate courses. He also said parents are the ones who should decide what’s taught in our public schools. Really? Which parents? The ones who say it’s a sin to be LGBTQ? Or how about the ones who say Jews and Blacks are taking over the country — should they decide what’s taught? How much time has Michels spent in any public school since he graduated? I commend Evers for not laughing out loud at Michels’ answers on education.

As for our state Legislature, it’s bound to be dominated by Republicans for the foreseeable future because of their extreme gerrymandering of districts when Scott Walker was governor. Few Wisconsin Republicans running for office want to end partisan gerrymandering or redistricting. That says all we need to know about their lack of integrity.