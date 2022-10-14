Pat Nash: Winter can still be beautiful season

We all know there’s an end to just about everything. This time of year, we embrace and appreciate the warm, sunny days of autumn and begin to dread the darker, colder days of winter. At the same time, we marvel at the beauty of the leaves turning from green to yellow, red or orange. The sky seems bluer behind those vivid colors and the air seems fresher. Here in Wisconsin, October is the transition month that takes us from warm, sunny days to frosty mornings and into the sketchy month of November that moves us slowly but surely into deep winter.

October is the time to either cover what’s left of our annuals and vegetable plants or pick what’s ripe and give the rest up to the inevitable frost. I picked the remaining, almost-ready tomato and green peppers last week. The tomatoes are now ripening on the windowsill and the small peppers that are big enough for spaghetti and other sauces are in the freezer. I didn’t bring in the herbs because I have enough dried thyme and basil in the cupboard. The oregano is a perennial, so that stays out in the yard, but I’ve also dried plenty of that. I’m ready for winter. Sort of.

As much as I hate to admit it, winter can be as beautiful as summer. Close looks at frost or a snowflake reveal how intricately beautiful and unique they are. A snow-covered landscape has a quiet beauty, and a snowstorm can be thrilling if you don’t have to drive in it. Kids love making snowballs, snowmen and snow forts. And there’s nothing quite as homey as sitting in a warm house watching the snow fall softly between you and a streetlight.

I love walking in the woods after a snowfall and seeing the tracks of deer, mice and rabbits. Seeing the hairy remains of a rabbit ravaged by a hawk or other predator isn’t pleasant, but everything has to eat, so who am I to judge? Overall, a snowy woods or meadow means peace and beauty to me.

After the leaves fall, the

shapes and patterns of the tree branches are evident and expose a different kind of beauty than they did in spring and summer. In a dense wood or forest, you can imagine all their roots intertwining under the earth, providing stability for each tree against strong winds. And if it’s breezy, putting your ear against the trunk of one of the tall trees allows you to hear the top branches clicking against its neighbors’ branches. It sounds to me like someone put a microphone up there.

But winter can be challenging, too. The worst winter I ever experienced was shortly after my husband and I moved, with our 3-month-old son, from Ohio to northern Minnesota. We knew it would be cold up there, but we didn’t expect it to drop to minus 50 degrees. Our only sources of heat were an old, leaky wood-burning stove and a small, propane gas wall heater. We hadn’t lived there long enough to have dry firewood, so instead of burning hot and brightly in the stove, the green wood hissed and sputtered and, as we soon discovered, released lots of creosote into the chimney that resulted a few months later in a chimney fire.

The night it fell to minus 50, we huddled in the kitchen around the woodstove and wondered why the gas heater didn’t kick on. The next morning, we called the Co-op and asked why. We were informed that propane stops flowing at minus 44 degrees and that we should put some hot coals under the propane tank. Soon after, my husband bought some dry wood and made a wood-burning barrel stove that we put in the living room. That solved the problem and, along with a wood-burning cookstove, kept us warm for all the winters we lived up there.

Now, of course, instead of splitting and stacking wood, plus cleaning out two woodstoves every couple of weeks, all I do is turn up the thermostat. That makes winter a lot easier to take than it used to be, and the free-flowing heat is something I still don’t take for granted.

Meanwhile, winter is welcomed by those who love winter sports like snowshoeing and skiing. I’m not one of them, but I still appreciate the quiet beauty of winter. It’s a great time for reading, doing crafts, cleaning out the attic and closets or planning spring painting, planting or other outdoor activities.

Love it or hate it, winter is coming so we may as well prepare for the worst while also getting ready to enjoy it.