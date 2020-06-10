PURCELL COLUMN: 1948 book offers insights into current challenges

Dobbs, 66, introduced Sprigle to sharecroppers, local black leaders and families of lynching victims. They visited ramshackle black schools and slept in the homes of prosperous black farmers and doctors.

Sprigle, a seasoned journalist, was appalled by what he saw.

There weren’t just separate water fountains, bathrooms and elevators for blacks. Courtrooms used separate Bibles for blacks. Stores wouldn’t allow black women to try on clothes. White kids rode buses to school; black kids walked.

Sprigle’s shocking, angry and persuasive series was syndicated to about a dozen major newspapers, from New York to Seattle. Time magazine played it up big.

No white paper in the South ran it, but 10 million blacks in the land of Jim Crow could read Sprigle’s powerful words for seven straight weeks on the front page of the Pittsburgh Courier, then America’s largest black paper.

In 1948, few white Americans were aware of how unjust, unequal and humiliating daily life was for black Americans in the segregated South.

But during a three-month period leading up to the Truman-Dewey race in 1948, Sprigle had the whole country and national media debating the future of legal segregation.