PURCELL COLUMN: 2020 hasn't been all bad

As challenging a year as 2020 has been, we still should be thankful that it has been the best year in human history to be alive.

Consider: In 1920, according to the book “Enlightenment Now,” the average person spent 11.5 hours each week doing laundry. By 2014, he or she was completing laundry chores in less than an hour and a half.

Or, in my case, five minutes – which is how long it takes me to drop off my laundry at the laundry-cleaning shop.

Right now, humans are living longer, more productive lives than ever before in human history.

“For 99.9% of our species’ existence, a newborn baby could expect to live, on average, to about the age of 30,” reports Tom Chivers for BuzzFeed. “According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, that age dropped even lower in classical times, to perhaps 28 for ancient Greece and Rome. And as late as the start of the 20th century, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was still just 31.”

But today, says Chivers, the global average life expectancy is 71.5 years, according to a study in The Lancet.

And life expectancy will keep increasing.