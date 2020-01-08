PURCELL COLUMN: A cut above: Update hairstyle, update outlook

My father and I still regret the first and only time I dabbled in the world of high fashion.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, retro fashions from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s are making a comeback this year.

Allthingshair.com reports that 16 throwback hairstyles from the ’70s are “back and better than ever!”

While these playful trends are good for our country – more on that later – I have my misgivings.

Because I’m still upset about the David Cassidy shag haircut my sisters made me get in 1973, when I was 11.

Cassidy, the heartthrob star of TV’s “The Partridge Family,” was all the rage then. Like millions of teenage girls, my sisters had major crushes on him.

They told me I’d be the first kid in St. Germaine School to part my hair down the middle and feather it over my ears. They told me I’d be popular with the girls.

So I did the unthinkable. I pedaled my bike three miles to the unisex hair salon behind Murphy Mart. I set my crumpled bills and coins on the counter.

“Make me look like David Cassidy,” I said to the lady, a smoldering Marlboro Light dangling from her lips.