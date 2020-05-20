PURCELL COLUMN: Drive-in theaters poised to profit from pandemic

Americans’ love of the automobile also was important. Car designs were bold and creative—the 1957 Chevy is still widely loved as a classic, beautiful design.

American cars in the ‘50s weren’t just machines to get people to and from places—they were statements. Americans loved spending time in their cars, including hours at drive-in theaters.

And with the baby boom well under way, for many single-income families with more than two children—like my family—the drive-in theater was one of the few entertainment venues they could afford.

We attended outdoor movies frequently in the mid-1970s and it was always a treat. The cooler was packed with soda pop and sandwiches. The family-size potato chip bag could feed a village. We lowered the tailgate of our Plymouth Fury station wagon and set up a glorious buffet on it.

Soon, the blue sky fell dark and the film projector began rattling. Black-and-white numbers—“5, 4, 3, 2, 1”—flashed onto the screen. Yellowed 1950s footage advertised hot dogs, popcorn and other concession items we could never get our father to buy. Finally, the feature film—such as “The Love Bug”—would play.