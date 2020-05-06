PURCELL COLUMN: Homeschooling lessons in critical thinking, reason

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Ms. Beardsley,

I hope you’re doing well. I miss seeing you and my classmates at school every day, but homeschooling is working out well for me.

Mommy and Daddy are doing the best they can to make sure my siblings and I continue to learn during the covid-19 pandemic. They make sure we stick to a schedule like the one our school follows.

But they aren’t getting along as well as they usually do. Every night, they hit the box wine harder than they ever did before.

I suppose that’s because Mommy is a lawyer and, since her work has been impacted by the virus, she’s home a lot. Daddy has a construction company but his projects are on hold, so he’s home a lot, too. We’ve never spent so much time in the house together, and that has its challenges.

Anyhow, though they aren’t professional teachers like you, they’re helping me learn interesting things I never thought about before.