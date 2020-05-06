PURCELL COLUMN: Homeschooling lessons in critical thinking, reason
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: Homeschooling lessons in critical thinking, reason

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Ms. Beardsley,

I hope you’re doing well. I miss seeing you and my classmates at school every day, but homeschooling is working out well for me.

Mommy and Daddy are doing the best they can to make sure my siblings and I continue to learn during the covid-19 pandemic. They make sure we stick to a schedule like the one our school follows.

But they aren’t getting along as well as they usually do. Every night, they hit the box wine harder than they ever did before.

I suppose that’s because Mommy is a lawyer and, since her work has been impacted by the virus, she’s home a lot. Daddy has a construction company but his projects are on hold, so he’s home a lot, too. We’ve never spent so much time in the house together, and that has its challenges.

Anyhow, though they aren’t professional teachers like you, they’re helping me learn interesting things I never thought about before.

Besides my regular lessons, they thought I should read classic literature. The first book they assigned is “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain. I was shocked by some language in the book, but my parents helped me understand that its painful words and thoughts remind us of what people in our country did wrong in the past, so we can better focus on how to do things right, now and in the future.

That makes perfect sense to me. So I was surprised to learn that some schools have banned the book because it might cause some discomfort. But isn’t that the point? Isn’t literature supposed to open our eyes and make us think?

My siblings and I are doing really well at our math, science and English lessons. But Mommy and Daddy say that the thing we most need to learn is the ability to think for ourselves. They want us to use reason—not emotion—to make sound decisions. They call this “critical thinking.” They worry that too few people are thinking things through these days and that that is dangerous for our country.

So I was disappointed to learn that a Harvard law professor argues that homeschooling should be banned. Professor Elizabeth Bartholet said in Harvard Magazine that it’s authoritarian—that it allows powerful parents to lord over their powerless children.

She said parents who homeschool their children are overwhelmingly Christian and that some are “extreme religious ideologues” who question science and promote female subservience and white supremacy. She said that children should “grow up exposed to...democratic values, ideas about nondiscrimination and tolerance of other people’s viewpoints.”

Well, I agree with her second point, but her first point is a reach. It appears she is sharing an emotional reaction to her stereotypical perception of parents who homeschool, rather than applying critical thinking.

The fact is about 4% of U.S. children are homeschooled. Several studies show they score significantly better on standardized tests than their public-school peers—regardless of race or economic background. The fact is that the majority of homeschooled kids go on to flourish in their lives.

Mommy and Daddy have their flaws, but they sure are helping me learn how to reason and think. In fact, we are all thinking it is best that they continue homeschooling my siblings and me after the pandemic ends.

I’ll be sure to visit you often if my schooling continues at home. I look forward to seeing you soon.

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings
Opinion

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings

Some lawmakers realized that sending an extra $600 per week to everyone who receives unemployment benefits would cause problems. That's why they tried to cap benefits at 100% of each workers' wages. They didn't get the cap. But they were right. Heritage Foundation economist Drew Gonshorowski and I have now modeled the impact of the "bonus" payment provisions and concluded that it will be even ...

Commentary: Joe Biden's unequivocal denial of assault allegations should hearten supporters — if it holds up
Opinion

Commentary: Joe Biden's unequivocal denial of assault allegations should hearten supporters — if it holds up

Former Vice President Joe Biden went on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday morning to address the claim by Tara Reade, who served on his Senate staff in the 1990s, that he had sexually assaulted her. In denying Reade's allegation personally, rather than leaving the denials to his campaign, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee did what a lot of supporters hoped he would do. He said ...

+2
Commentary: Trump actually wants Michigan's governor to 'make a deal' with armed protesters
Opinion

Commentary: Trump actually wants Michigan's governor to 'make a deal' with armed protesters

Protesters, several of them carrying semiautomatic rifles, swept into the state Legislature chamber in Lansing, Mich., Thursday in the second such action by people there who are upset with Michigan's stay-at-home directives. How did the president of the United States respond? By urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to "make a deal" with the armed protesters. Let's see, the president thinks ...

Commentary: Bill Barr is acting like Trump's wingman again instead of America's attorney general
Opinion

Commentary: Bill Barr is acting like Trump's wingman again instead of America's attorney general

In 2013 then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., asked in an interview if he would be leaving the Obama administration, said that he would be staying because he liked what he was doing, and "I'm still the president's wingman, so I'm there with my boy." Some conservatives saw in that jocular comment an inadvertent admission that Holder put his loyalty to the president above his duties to the ...

Opinion

Commentary: The Supreme Court just restored another piece of Obamacare — years too late

Looks like health insurers will get their "bailout" after all. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Congress muffed the effort, led by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Tim Griffin (R-Ark.), to deny insurers the money Congress promised to pay them if they wound up shouldering an unexpected amount of risk in the fledgling Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges. Rubio famously labeled the law's ...

+10
Commentary: I am a doctor treating coronavirus patients — and expecting a baby
Opinion

Commentary: I am a doctor treating coronavirus patients — and expecting a baby

Emergency room physicians such as myself are adept at operating under demanding circumstances, but nothing could have prepared me for the onslaught of COVID-19. Especially because with a baby due in two months, I am not only protecting my life and the lives of those I serve - I am protecting my unborn child. Every day, I walk into the hospital knowing that I am not alone. When I feel my baby ...

+10
Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk
Opinion

Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk

Before doctors and nurses can begin their work treating people who have COVID-19, cleaners like me do the very hard and dangerous task of disinfecting and keeping every surface up to a critically safe standard. Our work is essential to reducing the spread of this disease and we are risking our lives every time we go to work, yet we receive no additional pay, benefits or protection. I get teary ...

+10
Commentary: Flatting the curve is painful. Let's raise the bar for the next pandemic
Opinion

Commentary: Flatting the curve is painful. Let's raise the bar for the next pandemic

As state leaders contemplate allowing people out of their houses and back to work, we are only beginning to measure the extraordinary costs of flattening the curve. The costs are more than the 4.8% first-quarter decline in GDP, or the pain befalling the 18% of the American workforce who have filed for unemployment. They also include tens of thousands of missed or delayed cancer diagnoses as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News