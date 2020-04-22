PURCELL COLUMN: How the EPA made it harder to mow my lawn
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: How the EPA made it harder to mow my lawn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I used to enjoy mowing the lawn. Now it agitates the heck out of me.

My agitation is the result of the gas-container safety spouts that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has mandated since 2009 — spouts that barely allow gas to come out.

According to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute of Economic Research, the safety spout originated in California in 2000 because the state government decided it needed to prevent gasoline from being spilled as lawnmower owners filled their tanks.

Before the state and federal mandates, one could still buy a steel or plastic gas container with a simple cap or spout in the front and a vent hole in the back, which allowed the gas to pour freely.

If you’re especially lucky, you inherited a heavy-gauge steel can that your grandfather used his entire life—and that you will use the rest of yours.

Grandpa, along with millions of other sensible people, used an old steel funnel to fill his lawnmower’s tank—never spilling a drop.

Nonetheless, the EPA, determined to create a problem for its solution, mandated in 2009 that new gasoline containers “be built with a simple and inexpensive permeation barrier and new spouts that close automatically.”

Simple? Inexpensive? Automatic?

These are three words that are not often used to describe government mandates.

“Permeation” turned out to be an awfully accurate word, though.

When one attempts to pour gasoline through the spring-loaded, EPA-mandated spout, the splashing fuel permeates everything — your pants, shoes, yard, etc. — except the inside of your gas tank.

I’ve bought a half-dozen gas containers in the past six years, hoping the new one will work better than its predecessor, but it never has.

Every time I fill my lawnmower tank, I have to remove the “simple, inexpensive, automatic” spout to get the gas to come out.

The irony is delicious. The EPA rule that was designed to prevent gas spillage causes gas spillage — a lot more gas spillage.

Such government meddling reminds me of the 2005 ethanol mandate that I wrote about a few years ago — which causes us weekend landscapers additional pain.

Ethanol-blended gasoline became a government requirement in 2005. It’s part of the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandates adding increasing amounts of biofuels to transportation fuels each year.

The goal was noble — ethanol was supposed to be good for the environment — but The Atlantic refers to the program as “an unmistakable social and environmental failure.” Many are calling for its repeal.

Well, it turns out, reports Marketplace, that ethanol-blended gasoline makes small engines, such as my lawnmower’s engine, run dangerously hot, causing rubber components to melt.

According to ATV Illustrated, “ethanol in fuel has a tendency to absorb water from the air and separate from the gasoline, sinking to the bottom of the gas tank, where it quickly degrades and creates gums, varnish and other insoluble debris that can plug fuel flow passages … .”

I sometimes wonder if our government is really being run by highly sophisticated practical jokers.

How else would you explain EPA-mandated spouts that don’t let gas come out and motors that are ruined by any of the gas that does?

Then again, in these challenging times, perhaps we should thank our regulators for giving us something to laugh at.

That bunch is a real gas.

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin
Opinion

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin

The surprising victory of Jill Karofsky in the election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making national headlines, including this one from Monday's New York Times: "Upset Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Gives Democrats a Lift." My first thought on reading this was to recall Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s claim, in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of "an ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Opinion

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus
Opinion

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus

  • Updated

Roughly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus started spreading around the country. Many won't be able to return to work until the outbreak is contained. Meanwhile, there's a proven strategy for containing infectious diseases, which is notoriously difficult to carry out because it's so labor-intensive. Why don't we solve both problems at once? With ...

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in

Coughing is now a doubly serious concern for Asian Americans. Like everyone else, we're afraid of contracting the coronavirus. As a racial group, we have an additional fear: being profiled as disease carriers and being maliciously coughed at. After news of the coronavirus broke in January, Asian Americans almost immediately experienced racial taunts on school campuses, shunning on public ...

Commentary: My childhood memories of the Holocaust in a world of COVID-19
Opinion

Commentary: My childhood memories of the Holocaust in a world of COVID-19

  • Updated

Celebrating Passover during the COVID-19 pandemic brought back memories of Seders spent in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, starting when my twin brother and I were 6 years old. At 82, we are in all likelihood the last surviving twins of the Holocaust - in any case, a shrinking remnant of the 5% of Jews from Holland who were deported to Nazi camps and returned. Under impossible ...

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown
Opinion

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown

I'm a homebody, but my voluntary self-isolation and loss of freedom has been a considerable adjustment. Everyone staying home knows how quickly the walls close in on us, but we also know an end to it will eventually come. But for marine mammals in cramped tanks, elephants in chains and primates behind bars, lockdown lasts until the day they die. How must it feel for social, intelligent, ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Opinion

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News