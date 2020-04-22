PURCELL COLUMN: How the EPA made it harder to mow my lawn

These are three words that are not often used to describe government mandates.

“Permeation” turned out to be an awfully accurate word, though.

When one attempts to pour gasoline through the spring-loaded, EPA-mandated spout, the splashing fuel permeates everything — your pants, shoes, yard, etc. — except the inside of your gas tank.

I’ve bought a half-dozen gas containers in the past six years, hoping the new one will work better than its predecessor, but it never has.

Every time I fill my lawnmower tank, I have to remove the “simple, inexpensive, automatic” spout to get the gas to come out.

The irony is delicious. The EPA rule that was designed to prevent gas spillage causes gas spillage — a lot more gas spillage.

Such government meddling reminds me of the 2005 ethanol mandate that I wrote about a few years ago — which causes us weekend landscapers additional pain.

Ethanol-blended gasoline became a government requirement in 2005. It’s part of the Renewable Fuel Standard, which mandates adding increasing amounts of biofuels to transportation fuels each year.