PURCELL COLUMN: How to renew the dying art of romance? Ask our elders
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: How to renew the dying art of romance? Ask our elders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021220-bara-opn-purcell-column-photo

The day my Mother and Father met, he was arguing with some high school friends about whether a slice of lemon would corrode the coating on a porcelain sink.

“I never came across any man quite like your Father,” my Mother says, still happily befuddled by the stubborn old fellow.

Their meeting in 1950 began a storybook courtship. A typical date included my Father walking one mile to my Mother’s home. The two walked another mile to the movie theater. They had just enough money left over to buy an Isaly’s banana split. Then my Dad walked her home.

Their courtship culminated in their marriage in 1956. They’ll celebrate their 64th anniversary in September.

I share their story because I wonder how today’s young people may one day answer when their children ask, “How did you meet Daddy?”

Will Mommy reply, “He texted me, we hooked up, we did likewise with several other people for a while and then, tired of the jealousy, we decided, ‘Why don’t we have the magistrate draw up some paperwork and make this thing legal?’”

It’s fascinating how much courting and romance have changed in just a few generations. Older generations were brimming with hope and optimism going into marriage. Now, younger generations brim with cynicism and low expectations.

My parents were married in the Catholic Church. They vowed to “become one flesh” under God … to have and to hold, from their wedding day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do them part.

They began their life together with hope and promise. Compare that to younger people who enter marriage thinking, “Well, if it doesn’t work out, I can always try something else.”

Consider the love songs sung by crooners through the early 1970s.

Whereas many of today’s hit songs celebrate fear, anger and cynicism (“He cheated on me!”), Dean Martin’s songs celebrated sweetness and innocence. Idealistic and uplifting, his songs were ROMANTIC.

Dino’s songs celebrated the subtle dance of the spirit between a man and a woman—the magic that occurs when two complementary natures collide.

His songs celebrated mystery—the deep interest and curiosity that men and women hold for each other.

The simple, intense lyrics of his song “Sway” summed this up well:

Other dancers may be on the floor

Dear, but my eyes will see only you

Only you have the magic technique

When we sway, I go weak

Were my parents, as two young people, unrealistic entering their lifelong union? Perhaps. They’ve gone through many ups and downs since, as all married couples do, yet they’re still together — and my Father still adores my Mother.

Were the love songs of the past also unrealistic and overly simplified, like a trite romance novel? Yes.

Was this a bad thing? Of course not! We’ve always needed romance in our lives.

Romance is about hopefulness—the hope that one day, a special person will enter your life, sweep you off your feet, become your best friend and give you far more care, affection and support than he or she would ever want in return.

This Valentine’s Day, younger folks might want to ask their elders to help them understand—and renew—the wonderful art of romance.

+1 
Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Mary Schmich: Everyone, even You Know Who, will be forgotten. But maybe not what they've done
Opinion

Mary Schmich: Everyone, even You Know Who, will be forgotten. But maybe not what they've done

  • Updated

A few days ago a former colleague texted me from a Chicago coffeehouse to say she was sitting near an elderly, disheveled man she initially thought might be homeless. She'd studied him for a few moments before a shocking truth hit her. He was a former Chicago alderman, once powerful and feared, the stuff of daily news, a legend in his not-so-distant time. But no, she thought. Could this really ...

Commentary: Trump's wall is bulldozing the borderlands
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's wall is bulldozing the borderlands

  • Updated

Picture a cool running stream - a ribbon of life in southern Arizona's rocky deserts. Now envision bulldozers stripping the surrounding land and erecting steel slats right across it. President Donald Trump wants to build part of his promised border wall on top of one of the last free-flowing rivers in the American Southwest. In late January, more than a thousand people gathered at an event ...

+8
Commentary: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and a dad teaching his daughters about beauty
Opinion

Commentary: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and a dad teaching his daughters about beauty

The Super Bowl's halftime show has left me reeling. To be clear, I am a white, heterosexual male who appreciates artistry and athleticism. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were bold, dynamic and vivacious. I enjoyed the show. Ten years ago, I wouldn't have thought much about it. But, I'm also the dad of two girls. This part of my identity is smashing into the other identity that enjoyed the show. ...

+10
Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump
Opinion

Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump

  • Updated

In defecting from the Republican pack to support the impeachment of Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney gave what will be remembered as one of the most important speeches in U.S. history. It is a speech that will forever affix itself to the tarnished legacy of this corrupt president. "The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival," Romney declared from the Senate ...

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost
Opinion

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost

President Trump is still on his victory lap after Republican members of the U.S. Senate decided to overlook his egregious abuse of power and let him remain as president, but other scandals in the most scandalous of administrations continue on. Trump claimed a small victory in one of those, too, with an appellate court ruling Friday that individual members of Congress cannot sue him for ...

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products
Opinion

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products

The eye shadow kit for children, "Princess Girl's All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette," is a talc-based makeup product. It includes a mirror, multicolor eye shadows, lip glosses, blushes - and more than 4 million asbestos fibers per gram of eye shadow. In mid-January, the Environmental Working Group, a national nonprofit organization, issued an alert about this product, urging retailers, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News