PURCELL COLUMN: Its OK to laugh at COVID-19

So a costume poking fun at the dastardly coronavirus bug would bring us some much-needed laughter and help us vent some of our pent-up disgust, right?

Nope.

According to the UK-based Politic Mag, Amazon UK was forced to remove coronavirus Halloween costumes because of public outrage.

The latex costumes resemble what the virus looks like under a microscope, with eyes and sharp teeth added to the front.

Why would a costume mocking COVID-19 be offensive?

Because, according to Bustle, “COVID-19 is not something to make light of. The death toll, globally, was more than 1 million people at the time this article was published, with 34.3 million reported cases in total (and likely millions more than even that).

“And as the virus is used as an excuse to direct racism toward China (even dubbed the ‘Chinese virus’ by the President), targeted groups could be offended by your costume.”

That’s one way to look at it. I look at it another way.

Adults should be sensitive to others and careful that they don’t go over the line with costumes that truly offend.