PURCELL COLUMN: Just when we need it, Irish wit, wisdom abound

We could use some Irish wit and wisdom right now.

Here’s a good start: “You’ll never plow a field by turning it over in your mind.”

That’s a lesson well-taught by the many Irish immigrants, including my great-grandfather, who boldly came to America to make a better life for themselves and their families—and whose hard work greatly benefited our country.

“For every mile of road, there are two miles of ditches,” reads another Irish saying.

True success in life isn’t something that can be given to us, but something we must earn. As the Irish say, “You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your father was.”

However, all successful teachers, entrepreneurs, executives and others have met multiple setbacks along the way—but refused to let the setbacks stand in their way. Vibrant civilizations are built by people who live this way.

Here’s a clever line that relates to the blarney common to presidential campaigns: “Help a man when he is in trouble and he will remember you when he is in trouble again.”

It has the opposite ring from “Give a man a fish, you’ll feed him for a day, but teach him to fish and he will feed himself for life.”