PURCELL COLUMN: Kids have to make names for themselves

That will be easier if she’s humble. And being humble will be easier if she doesn’t have some goofy name that makes her think she’s God’s precious, special gift to the universe.

Sure, times change and baby names follow trends. But don’t forget this timeless truth: We all have to make a name for ourselves.

Our actions, not our names, define who we are. Are we honest or a bit sketchy? Compassionate or hard-hearted? Thoughtful or close-minded? Courageous or someone who looks the other way when we see someone else doing wrong?

We freely choose our paths, and our real “names”—our real identities—will reveal themselves, regardless of the names we’re given at birth.

I’m named after my father and his father. I’m the fourth Thomas James Purcell to have the honor of that name.

My name carries a spiritual meaning. Many Christian saints and biblical heroes were named Thomas (including the doubting one). By giving me this name, my parents hoped to bestow good values on me.

With my common name, I never took myself too seriously—I knew I wasn’t the center of anybody’s universe. Flawed though I am, I hope my dad thinks I’ve lived up to our shared name.