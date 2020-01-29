PURCELL COLUMN: $5M bill proof of power of Oxford comma to clarity
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: $5M bill proof of power of Oxford comma to clarity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clarity is in short supply across America, but no longer at dairy farms in Maine.

In 2014, you see, drivers for a dairy company in Portland, Maine sued their employer for overtime pay because a state law pertaining to overtime-pay exemptions failed to include the Oxford comma.

What is the Oxford comma?

It’s the final comma in a list of things, Grammarly explains. In Grammarly’s example, the Oxford comma appears after the word “eraser”: “Please bring me a pencil, eraser, and notebook.”

Few use the Oxford comma anymore. Most newspapers, for instance, edit articles according to the Associated Press Stylebook, which does NOT use the Oxford comma.

What’s the big deal? According to some pedantic humorists, proper Oxford-comma use is a huge issue, one that could even save lives.

“Let’s shop, then eat, Grandma” suggests something much less harmful than “Let’s shop, then eat Grandma!”

“Let’s camp, and hunt, Tom” is much less menacing than “Let’s camp, and hunt Tom!”

And “I love cooking my dogs and my family” is much more appalling than “I love cooking, my dogs, and my family.”

Which brings us back to that overtime pay dispute.

According to The New York Times, “Maine law requires time-and-a-half pay for each hour worked after 40 hours, but it carved out exemptions for:

“The canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution of:

“(1) Agricultural produce;

“(2) Meat and fish products; and

(3) Perishable foods.”

The dispute concerned the words “or distribution of.” The Times reports that since there was no Oxford comma before “or” the “court ruled that it was not clear whether the law exempted the distribution of the three categories that followed, or if it exempted packing for the shipment or distribution of them. Had there been a comma after “shipment,” the meaning would have been clear.”

Had there been an Oxford comma, “distribution of the dairy goods” would have clearly been exempt from overtime pay, but it wasn’t clear.

Thus, the dairy company had to cough up $5 million in overtime pay that it wouldn’t have had to pay had an Oxford comma been properly used.

In any event, this story illustrates the importance of clarity in our laws and government processes. If ambiguity in a state law can cost one company $5 million, what might Americans’ increasingly unclear understanding of our government and political landscape be costing us?

Here are some disturbing findings from Annenberg Institute surveys:

“More than half of Americans (53%) incorrectly think it is accurate to say that immigrants who are here illegally do not have any rights under the U.S. Constitution;

“More than a third of those surveyed (37%) can’t name any of the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment;

“Only 39% can name all three branches of government.”

Ignorance is dangerous to a representative republic. Voters must be well-informed to prevent smooth-talking, self-serving charlatans from attaining and abusing political power.

What’s worse is that social media platforms enable widespread sharing of misinformation. Too many social media users enthusiastically share unvetted “facts” with likeminded friends at the expense of truth and clarity.

The solution to our increasing lack of clarity? Here are two options, one with a comma, one without:

“Wake up, America!”—or “Wake up America!”

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Terminally ill people should have the right to choose when they die
Opinion

Commentary: Terminally ill people should have the right to choose when they die

  • Updated

While there is universal agreement among members of a free society that everyone deserves a dignified life, the right to a dignified death is not yet guaranteed for every Maryland citizen. That might be about to change - as it should. The central dilemma for dying people is that, in spite of the loftiest intentions, the most sophisticated medical treatments and a range of strategies to ...

Opinion

Commentary: Conservatives are coming for your Pornhub

While the rest of us were gearing up for the holiday season, a small group of conservatives was busy cranking up something a good deal less cheerful: a new war on pornography. On Dec. 6, four members of Congress wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr, beseeching him to "declare the prosecution of obscene pornography a criminal justice priority," and "bring prosecutions against the ...

Commentary: School meal nutrition rollbacks are far from 'common sense'
Opinion

Commentary: School meal nutrition rollbacks are far from 'common sense'

On Jan. 17, Michelle Obama's birthday, the Trump administration proposed rollbacks in nutrition standards in the school meal program. Under the proposal, legumes and potatoes will count as vegetables, fewer fruits will be served at breakfast and a la carte meals will allow students to select items high in fat. The result will be increased access to foods like french fries, hamburgers and other ...

Commentary: Crying foul over the 'Python Bowl'
Opinion

Commentary: Crying foul over the 'Python Bowl'

  • Updated

For football fans, the biggest day of the year is right around the corner. For pythons in Florida, their days are numbered. In a grotesque twist on the Super Bowl, Florida wildlife officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are promoting a spectacle called the Python Challenge Python Bowl, in which participants are encouraged to hunt and kill as many snakes as possible. Footballs made from the doomed ...

Commentary: Yes, we have to talk about the Kobe Bryant rape case
Opinion

Commentary: Yes, we have to talk about the Kobe Bryant rape case

In conversation yesterday, I was made aware of a joke, originally from the television show "Family Guy," which has apparently made its way around locker rooms. Let's say one friend repeatedly says "no," to going out with another friend. The other friend might say: "It's like having sex with Kobe Bryant; you can kick and scream all you want, but it's gonna happen." I had a visceral and deeply ...

+2
Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary
Opinion

Commentary: Bernie Sanders is the Sally Field of the Democratic primary

"And I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!" - Sally Field, accepting the Best Actress Academy Award for "Places in the Heart" in 1985. Establishment Democrats fear him, cable news pundits dismiss him as unelectable and Trump supporters celebrate his success. But how do rank-and-file Democrats feel about Bernie Sanders? They like him. Right now, they like him. A new ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News