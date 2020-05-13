PURCELL COLUMN: 'Murder hornets' picked a poor time for invasion

“The Council of Global Bug Integration accuses federal officials of jingoistic propaganda and creating antipathy for people from a particular region of the world by referring to America’s newest hornet as the ‘Asian giant hornet.’”

“The murder hornet can fly 20 mph and kill more than 50 people every year, but when it’s pan-fried and seared, it makes a tasty dinner—one with the potential to positively impact the effects of climate change in America and the world.”

There was once great hope that in the age of digitization and incredible computing power, human beings, with access to limitless sources of knowledge, would become smarter—that our judgment would be improved by factual information, science and sound reasoning.

That hope fell to pieces faster than the 1970s killer bee scare, which terrorized my otherwise placid childhood.

There was once hope that this pandemic would bring us together—that we’d collaborate more, and quibble less, to do what we can to address this great challenge.

But the polar opposite has happened. The pandemic has done more to illustrate our deep divisions than to heal them. Many have used our powerful technology platforms to scare and misinform their fellow human beings, rather than to enlighten them.