PURCELL COLUMN: Nepotism will continue as long as we allow it

If only President Trump and other political leaders followed the example set by our first president.

George Washington was rightly concerned about appointing people to positions of power based on merit, not family connections.

“When American colonists revolted against Great Britain, they were rebelling against a system of government fueled by inherited power and nepotism,” reports Smithsonian Magazine.

Washington knew his actions would set the tone for future presidents.

“He marked out a firm line while still president-elect in the spring of 1789,” the magazine says.

“He would ‘discharge the duties of the office with that impartiality and zeal for the public good, which ought never to suffer connections of blood or friendship to intermingle,’ he told a friend.”

Washington told another friend that he “would not be in the remotest degree influenced, in making nominations, by motives arising from the ties of amity or blood.”

Washington’s concern makes me feel guilty about gains I’ve enjoyed that directly resulted from my parents’ nepotism.

They didn’t hold political office, but weren’t without influence and power.