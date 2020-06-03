PURCELL COLUMN: One disruptive hand ruins work made light by many
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: One disruptive hand ruins work made light by many

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It was a perfect late-spring Saturday.

Several members of my large extended family gathered at my parents’ house to trim hedges and plant flowers. The sun was out, the skies were brilliant blue and the temperature was perfect for yardwork.

A wonderful old saying, “many hands make light work,” was certainly the case—though we really didn’t “work.”

We gathered as a family, laughing, joking, catching up with each other, marveling at how fast the little ones are growing, and paying homage to our shared heritage.

Beautifying my parents’ yard reminded them how blessed they are for working so hard to raise good citizens, who love doing nice things for their elderly mom and dad.

We savored every moment. And when it was time to leave, nobody really wanted to part.

It wasn’t until I left that I learned a peaceful protest in downtown Pittsburgh had gone violent.

The Trib reported the “planned peaceful protest was spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Video of the incident showed at least one police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried that he could not breathe. Floyd was black, and the officers involved were white.”

That video is difficult to watch. Why the barbaric tactic of kneeling on a man’s throat, when he was clearly cuffed and already detained? Bystanders pleaded with the officer to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded he could not breathe.

Protesters have every right to demand answers—to demand change—and they were protesting peacefully in Pittsburgh until violence was sparked.

“The floodgates opened and protests turned violent about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, indicating that it all started with ‘the vandalism and ultimate burning of a marked Pittsburgh Police vehicle,’” according to the Trib. “More specifically, a man dressed in all black began spray-painting the cruiser, then jumped on the hood and broke the windows.”

Who was he? A young white male from the suburbs—allegedly, Brian Jordan Bartels, 20, of Shaler—clearly more interested in wreaking havoc and creating mayhem than in calling attention to the protesters’ cause.

The Trib reported that police wrote, “A black female from the crowd stepping in front of Bartels and pleaded for him to stop. He gave her the finger and then jumped on the car hood and stomped the windshield.”

The little twit.

It was young fellows just like him who caused violence at such protests across the country—causing mass destruction and the death of at least one security guard.

These young men could have done something positive last Saturday, such as helping their aging grandparents tend to their landscaping.

They could have protested peacefully, written letters to the editor, informed friends on social media of things each of us can do to create needed change, or promoted political candidates who will work to prevent deaths like Floyd’s from ever occurring again.

They could have done many positive things to effect change, but they did the opposite.

Bringing many positive hands together is the way to make light work of effecting change—that is where the focus should be.

But as we saw in Pittsburgh last Saturday, all it takes is one negative hand to disrupt so many positive actions.

+1 
Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us
Opinion

Commentary: While the US rushes to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, here's what science tells us

If there is a silver lining to the flawed U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is this: The relatively high number of new cases being diagnosed daily - upward of 20,000 - will make it easier to test new vaccines. To determine whether a vaccine prevents disease, the study's subjects need to be exposed to the pathogen as it circulates in the population. Reopening the economy will likely ...

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Opinion

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart
Opinion

Commentary: US economy needs to reset, not restart

The disproportionate COVID-19-related death rates and job losses suffered by communities of color in the United States are a stark reminder of the glaring systemic inequities baked into our economy. Getting back to "normal" will only serve to deepen these disparities. Instead, we need a top-to-bottom shift in our economy that puts the health, prosperity and resilience of all people - whatever ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Opinion

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: I lost my mother to COVID-19. Here's why we must face the coronavirus threat honestly
Opinion

Commentary: I lost my mother to COVID-19. Here's why we must face the coronavirus threat honestly

In mid-April, I received a message from the nursing home in Connecticut where my mother lives. When I called back, a doctor told me, "your mother has a fever." Those were words I'd been dreading and expecting. "We assume it's COVID," the doctor said. My 80-year-old mother was comfortable for the time being. Her fever wasn't very high and she was breathing okay. But the doctor said not to take ...

+2
Commentary: Nonprofits under siege
Opinion

Commentary: Nonprofits under siege

These past few months have taken a serious toll on every American; especially those who recently lost their jobs and are struggling to find work, keep food on the table for their families, and do everything possible to avoid becoming sick themselves. The coronavirus has attached its tentacles to almost every aspect of our lives and has placed enormous strain on the 1.5 million local, regional ...

+10
Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start
Opinion

Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start

Over the weekend, what began as a peaceful protest in Madison, Wis., where I served as chief of police for more than 20 years, erupted in violence. A police vehicle was torched, more than 70 businesses were damaged and in some cases looted, and police deployed tear gas and pepper spray. Similar unrest has occurred in dozens of cities across the country as citizens have come together to protest ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News