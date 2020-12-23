PURCELL COLUMN: Snow brings us to our senses

Snow is real, you see. It falls out of the sky at its own whim. You can slip on it and hurt yourself. You can wreck your car if you aren’t careful. Your postal carrier or Amazon delivery person can slip on your walk, if it isn’t shoveled, and you may be sued.

In the heartland, though, we don’t panic. We pick up shovels and clear our sidewalks, then do the same for our elderly neighbors. We plan ahead. We prepare.

We have a tremendous capacity to think and act based on a dying concept called common sense – the ability to assess situations and make sensible decisions.

And because we’re prepared for the reality of snow falling from the heavens, we’re able to understand the wonderful lesson that snow teaches us.

Snow reminds us that despite all of our innovations and technologies, we cannot control much of what happens in life. All we can control is how we respond to what happens.

Snow humbles us. It keeps our common sense in good working order. We know that sweeping government restrictions and mandates – even if they have good intentions – produce many unintended consequences.