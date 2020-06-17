PURCELL COLUMN: The blessings of a stubborn father
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: The blessings of a stubborn father

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My father’s mission was to tame the stupidity out of me – a powerful blessing too few children are experiencing now.

My dad had his work cut out for him.

Over the years, I shattered a picture window with a baseball, accidentally broke neighbors’ lamp posts and once hit a golf ball through a neighbor’s window (I mowed a lot of lawns to pay for the repairs).

The high point of my stupidity occurred when I was 10.

Too lazy to go upstairs to the kitchen to dispose of an apple core, I tossed it into the basement toilet. It produced the mother of all clogs and my father was beside himself when he discovered his idiot son flushed an apple core down a commode.

My dad was tough on me because he needed to be. He knew he had a potential lifelong idiot on his hands – one bearing his otherwise well-regarded name – and had a limited amount of time to tame the stupidity out of me.

As I got into my teens, I made his work harder. I added stubbornness to my skill set. I saw it as my duty to butt heads with him – or, to be more precise, he saw it as his duty to butt heads with me.

He grew up without a father and remembered the dumb things he did in his youth. He knew that any young man is only one or two knuckleheaded decisions away from heading off in a dangerous direction – a direction he was headed toward until his football coach became the father figure he’d long desired and guided him onto a productive path.

He never backed down when he saw me being stupid.

I wanted to use my work savings in high school to buy a car, but he made me put that money in a college fund. I was furious – but as I got older and graduated from college with minimal student debt, I was grateful that I lost that battle.

“When I was a boy of 14,” a saying attributed to Mark Twain goes, “my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he’d learned in seven years.”

I wish every child had a father like mine. Stubborn fellows like him are the absolute best creatures on Earth to tame the reckless impulses of their young sons’ formative years.

But fewer children have fathers around.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 19.7 million children, more than one in four, lack a father in the home.

“Consequently,” says the National Fatherhood Initiative (NFI), “there is a father factor in nearly all social ills facing America today.”

According to NFI, kids without fathers are more likely to grow up poor, drop out of school, go to jail and encounter numerous other struggles in life than are kids who grow up with dads.

The friction my father caused me, I now know, was also the basis for my respect for him. He knew friction is the only way to polish an average lump of coal into a diamond.

And I was incredibly blessed to have a stubborn father who never tired of taming the stupidity out of me.

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Why it's time to defund the police
Opinion

Commentary: Why it's time to defund the police

A new movement arising out of the widespread protests in response to George Floyd's murder is gaining strength across the country. The campaign to "defund the police" calls for the redistribution of America's outsized law enforcement budgets into essential social services like housing, education and health care. My local Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles has been working to slash the ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Opinion

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

+7
Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election
Opinion

Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election

President Donald Trump's reelection hinges on winning a handful of tossup states in November, including Florida, where the lifelong New Yorker recently became a resident and where his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort is located. But he also stubbornly clings to the notion that the U.S. needs to lead the world in the production of fossil fuels whose burning endangers the human habitability of much of ...

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else
Opinion

Commentary: It's time to see ourselves in everyone else

I was in Washington, D.C., when 14th Street burned following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Like many of us, I went on to witness more riots and rampages when other outrages against black men and women sparked that desperate need to take to the streets to say, "Listen to us! Stop this!" Now it's happening again. On June 1, I watched as, only blocks from my office, ...

Commentary: The last weeks have left me heartbroken, but we are coming to a place of empathy
Opinion

Commentary: The last weeks have left me heartbroken, but we are coming to a place of empathy

The events of the past few weeks have been difficult to say the least, and I have gone through a roller coaster of emotions as hundreds of thousands have suffered and died from COVID-19, and race riots are erupting throughout this nation. Seeing the life leave George Floyd at the hands of police and the ensuing scenes that have played out around the country and the world have left me ...

Opinion

Commentary: Even Trump supporters can't possibly believe the 75-year-old bloodied by Buffalo police is antifa

Has President Donald Trump finally found a way to dissolve his own coalition? On Tuesday morning, the president launched an unprovoked attack on Twitter against a 75-year-old man who'd suffered a head injury after riot police in Buffalo, N.Y., had shoved him to the ground. The Buffalo News described the man, Martin Gugino, as "a longtime peace activist" from nearby Amherst, N.Y.; a video of ...

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president
Opinion

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president

In 1964, movie audiences were thrilled by "Seven Days in May," an adaptation of a novel about a plot by a charismatic chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (played by Burt Lancaster) to topple the president in a military coup. The president in question, played by Fredric March, stood for adherence to the Constitution, while Lancaster's character obviously wanted to subvert it. I don't know ...

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message

The nation has been roiled by unrest, reflection and discussion since the death of a black man at the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis, an incident so enraging - after so many other acts of police violence against people of color - that many of us forgot, for a moment, about the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crash it caused. They're still there, and the pandemic is so pervasive that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News