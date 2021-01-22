PURCELL COLUMN: Time to find our funny bone

America could use a hearty laugh right now, but laughter doesn’t come easily because too many Americans have lost their sense of humor.

We are at our best when we’re amused. Few things can better reduce stress or shed light on truth than a good joke.

I can’t think of a better time to revisit what some great minds have said about humor’s incredible value.

“Nonsense wakes up the brain cells. And it helps develop a sense of humor, which is awfully important in this day and age. Humor has a tremendous place in this sordid world. It’s more than just a matter of laughing. If you can see things out of whack, then you can see how things can be in whack.” – Dr. Seuss

These words couldn’t be more pertinent to the wackiness of 2021, when half the country thinks the other half should be silenced in all public forums.

“If you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I would be happy to do it for you.” – Groucho Marx

Groucho’s words remind me of something that “Saturday Night Live” founder Lorne Michaels said about poking fun at politicians. He noted that when the show pokes fun at Republicans, they find it funny – they don’t take the ribbing as personally as do some with opposite political points of view.