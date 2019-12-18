PURCELL COLUMN: Why Christmas nostalgia brings us many benefits
0 comments

PURCELL COLUMN: Why Christmas nostalgia brings us many benefits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121819-bara-opn-tom-purcell-cartoon

I indulge more deeply in Christmas nostalgia with every passing year, but it turns out that doing so is a good thing.

“Nostalgia,” according to Merriam-Webster, is “a wistful or excessively sentimental yearning for the return to some past period or irrecoverable condition.”

Time is certainly irrecoverable. I wish I’d known, when I was a child, that time would go by so incredibly fast – which makes me now long for my past.

I remember vividly one Christmastime Saturday when I was 5 or 6. It was uncharacteristically warm for Pittsburgh – so warm, my mother opened our living room windows, allowing a fresh breeze in.

I sat by those windows, waiting for my hero – my father – to return with our Christmas tree. Trapped in a kid’s time warp, minutes ticked by like hours.

In future years, I’d be his sidekick as we shopped for the perfect tree. But it was too early for that yet.

Eventually, our white Ford station wagon pulled into the driveway, a big, thick evergreen tied to the roof. As my father got out and began untying it, I ran outside to help.

He was in his early 30s then, his hair black as coal. He stood nearly 6-foot-2, a powerful man. In an era when children argued that “my dad can beat up your dad,” my dad could.

I marveled as he set the tree on the living room platform like it was a stick. Then he kissed my mother, as he did every single time he walked through our front door.

This memory still fills me with a deep sense of security. How blessed I have been to be part of a large family, imperfect as it was and still is, with my parents together, doing their best to sacrifice for and love their children.

I re-experience the deep sense of the security they gave my sisters and me when I watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

All were huge childhood events, which my family gathered around the television to watch with Snyder of Berlin potato chips and French onion dip, a special treat in our home.

For years, according to Dr. Max Pemberton in the Daily Mail, psychologists warned against such nostalgic indulgence.

But Constantine Sedikides, a Southampton University professor, says they got it wrong. Sedikides, who researches the effects of nostalgia, argues that nostalgia can comfort people, helping them connect and cope with adversity.

Nostalgia, writes Pemberton, can “imbue us with resilience by reminding us that we possess a store of powerful memories and experiences that are deeply intertwined with our identity.”

Scratchy old Christmas albums, luminaria lining the streets, Christmas Eve gatherings with our longtime next-door neighbors the Kriegers, bittersweet memories of so many people no longer here – this is the nostalgia that holds more power over me each Christmas season.

It makes me hold doors open for strangers, give more to those in need, try to be more understanding and gracious toward those with whom I disagree.

These are the benefits of Christmas nostalgia.

May you and your family – and our country as a whole – enjoy an abundance of those benefits this year.

+1 
Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review columnist. He can be reached at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism

Let's agree that President Trump is a bully and a blowhard and that his tweet mocking Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish climate activist, was tacky and mean-spirited. On Thursday morning Trump tweeted this about Thunberg, Time magazine's "Person of the Year": "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, ...

Commentary: A dangerous abortion law is allowed to stand
Opinion

Commentary: A dangerous abortion law is allowed to stand

This week, the Supreme Court announced, without explanation, that it would not hear a challenge to Kentucky's so-called Ultrasound Informed Consent Act, which requires women to submit to a narrated ultrasound before receiving an abortion. The court's inaction leaves a dangerous law on the books, one that endangers not only women's rights but also medical ethics. The Kentucky statute compels ...

Commentary: The high price of extending my wife's life
Opinion

Commentary: The high price of extending my wife's life

Doctors told my wife there was "very little chance" her breast cancer would return. But five years later, three months after Paula's 51st birthday, I typed "prognosis of metastatic breast cancer" into my browser and through tears read the search results: "dismal prognosis," "incurable," "median survival of three years." Paula's doctors urged us not to despair - there were great new medicines ...

Commentary: As Reform Jews, we must consider reparations for American slavery
Opinion

Commentary: As Reform Jews, we must consider reparations for American slavery

Americans in general and faith groups in particular increasingly find ourselves reckoning with our nation's bigoted history and struggling with how to dismantle the racist systems and structures that persist to this day. As the largest Jewish denomination in the United States, it's time for the Reform movement to join this conversation. It's time for us to talk reparations. When I first read ...

+5
Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?
Opinion

Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?

Surprise, surprise, the U.S. government - over the last three presidential administrations - has lied to us about progress in the Afghan war, the longest conflict in American history. According to the Washington Post, which sued the government for the release of candid interviews with more than 400 officials - generals, diplomats, aid workers and Afghan government personnel involved in the war ...

Commentary: Congress might have to actually cough up for everything it promises to pay for. Imagine that
Opinion

Commentary: Congress might have to actually cough up for everything it promises to pay for. Imagine that

Republicans have never had the votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and their futile efforts to "defund Obamacare" in 2013 - which they also did not have the votes to do - led to a pointless government shutdown. (I would have described the shutdown as "lengthy," but President Trump has set a new standard for that word when it comes to pointless government shutdowns.) All they did manage to ...

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools
Opinion

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools

  • Updated

Between 2006 and 2014, the federal government gave the state of Iowa millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants to open 11 new charter schools. Ten of them promptly failed, after burning through more than $3.66 million of taxpayers' money. During the same period, Kansas received $8.9 million in federal grants to finance 29 new charter schools. Twenty-two of those schools - 76% - closed or ...

Commentary: Carrying out Trump's policies sent me into a crisis of conscience. There are thousands more like me
Opinion

Commentary: Carrying out Trump's policies sent me into a crisis of conscience. There are thousands more like me

All the terrible stuff the Trump administration does that keeps you up at night grinding your teeth - the horror show at the border, the betrayal of the Kurds, the shakedown of Ukraine - that's just the stuff that makes headlines. All over the country, in every nook and cranny of society, there's more. You read about the secretary of the Navy. His letter of resignation said, "I cannot in good ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News