PURCELL COLUMN: Work-from-home productivity has come a long way since 1918

Postal carrier (sitting in his vehicle by my mailbox): “You’re wearing a sock for a mask?”

Me: “How about a cup of coffee?”

Postal carrier: “But you look like Gumby.”

I used to hang up on telemarketers. Now I look forward to their calls.

Extended-car-warranty guy: “It’s only $2,000 for three years’ coverage.”

Me: “My truck’s still under the manufacturer’s warranty. How’s the weather where you are?”

Those of us able to work from home—able to maintain income while much of the country’s shuttered—are incredibly lucky.

Thanks to innovation, we have powerful smartphones and laptops, plus super-fast fiber optic lines at home.

We can collaborate with colleagues all over the globe, share large files and run complex financial reports—as if we’re in the office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate the 1918 Spanish Flu killed 50 million people around the world and 675,000 in America, when our population was a third of what it is now.

Working from home wasn’t an option for most back then.