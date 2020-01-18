REAGAN COLUMN: Another Democrat bombshell bombs

I swear CNN has run that dumb ad in every Democrat debate. It’s a cheap dig at my father, and it tells me all I need to know about the values of CNN and the Democrat Party. Both stand for nothing I believe in.

The impeachment bombshell most people didn’t hear explode on Wednesday was dropped by the Government Accountability Office, which Democrats had asked last year to look into the legality of President Trump alleged “withholding” of military funding to Ukraine.

The GAO, which is an independent agency, announced that its investigators had determined that when the Trump White House’s Office of Management and Budget delayed the military aid to Ukraine it broke the 1974 Impoundment Control Act.

The ICA is a Nixon-era law requiring the executive department to spend the money Congress has appropriated in the way Congress wants it to be spent.

It was designed to give Congress more power over the federal budget process by curtailing the president’s power to impound federal money for programs he didn’t like.

The act was passed by Congress during Watergate to punish President Nixon, who was so politically weak he didn’t even try to fight it.