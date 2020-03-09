REAGAN COLUMN: Bernie's Castro remarks last straw for Democratic establishment

By then Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will have held their March 10 Democrat primaries and half of all delegates will have been chosen.

Biden and Bernie will debate one-on-one for two whole hours—if the old coots can last that long.

Both of them are going to need extra doses of vitamin B-12. Instead of water on his podium, Biden will be swigging Red Bull.

Whoever wins their debates, Bernie is never going to make the Democrat establishment happy by obediently dropping out of the race like Mike Bloomberg and the others did.

That means it’s going to be hot and nasty at the Democrat National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

If Biden wins the nomination, according to the Democrat establishment’s plans, the party’s big problem will be getting Bernie’s young army of left-wingers to get out of bed and vote for Biden on Election Day.

Good luck with that.

In the general election, no matter which woman he picks as his VP, old Joe Biden and his stale, “moderate,” leftover Obama-era policy ideas will be a longshot to beat Donald Trump.

But the Republican Party and the Trump campaign better be careful.