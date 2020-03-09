REAGAN COLUMN: Bernie's Castro remarks last straw for Democratic establishment
0 comments
MAKING SENSE

REAGAN COLUMN: Bernie's Castro remarks last straw for Democratic establishment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Bernie and Castro

Everyone talks about the power of the Republican and Democrat party establishments.

It’s real—just ask Bernie.

He quickly found out how powerful the Democrat establishment is this week when Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar both called it quits just in time to help Joe Biden rack up some impressive primary wins on Super Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders is a socialist, an outsider.

Outsiders always have a tough time. But good, likable candidates like my father in 1980 can defeat the party establishment.

Bernie isn’t exactly likable, but he was looking pretty strong there for a while—almost unstoppable.

He had a lot going for him.

Big, energetic crowds. A clear and unchanging message calling for bigger government, radical economic change and social justice. Lots of campaign money rolling in. Friendly coverage by the liberal mainstream media.

But his big mistake—the one that caused Democrat powerbrokers to quickly crush him just as he seemed to be cruising to the nomination—was when he went on “60 Minutes” and staunchly defended Fidel Castro’s literacy and educational programs.

The Democrat establishment woke up and said, “Whoa, wait a minute. We just lost Florida in the fall.”

Bernie had to know that with half a million Cubans living in Miami, a presidential candidate in a general election who says nice things about Cuba’s communist government is committing political suicide.

But “principled” Bernie couldn’t help himself.

He’s a living ideological relic of the 1960s, when leftists like him excused, justified and even applauded the oppressive, impoverished and primitive dictatorships of Cuba and the Soviet Union.

Half a century later, with the USSR’s evil empire long gone and Eastern Europe free, Bernie still actually believes all that 1960s leftwing claptrap.

He’s one of the reasons the Cold War lasted so damn long.

When the Democrat bigshots heard Bernie praising his hero Fidel—and stubbornly refusing to pull it back—it scared the bejesus out of them.

Biden was getting weaker and goofier every day, but to the party establishment he was suddenly again looking like their only hope to beat Trump.

So the Democrats—the party of diversity—got rid of the rest of their women candidates, their young candidates, their billionaire candidates and their candidates of color and ended up with two very old white guys.

Anything could happen, but Biden now looks like he’ll win the nomination unless he completely goes off the rails—which might happen in the next CNN debate on March 15.

By then Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will have held their March 10 Democrat primaries and half of all delegates will have been chosen.

Biden and Bernie will debate one-on-one for two whole hours—if the old coots can last that long.

Both of them are going to need extra doses of vitamin B-12. Instead of water on his podium, Biden will be swigging Red Bull.

Whoever wins their debates, Bernie is never going to make the Democrat establishment happy by obediently dropping out of the race like Mike Bloomberg and the others did.

That means it’s going to be hot and nasty at the Democrat National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

If Biden wins the nomination, according to the Democrat establishment’s plans, the party’s big problem will be getting Bernie’s young army of left-wingers to get out of bed and vote for Biden on Election Day.

Good luck with that.

In the general election, no matter which woman he picks as his VP, old Joe Biden and his stale, “moderate,” leftover Obama-era policy ideas will be a longshot to beat Donald Trump.

But the Republican Party and the Trump campaign better be careful.

Voters don’t always vote on policy. They often vote on personality—“Do I like you?”

That “likability” advantage helped Donald Trump pull off his upset of Hillary. But whatever weaknesses Biden has, he will never be as unlikable as she is.

+1 
Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Schmich: A boyhood friend of Emmett Till reflects on the new antilynching law named for Till
Opinion

Mary Schmich: A boyhood friend of Emmett Till reflects on the new antilynching law named for Till

Henry Pettigrew was 12 years old on the day his friend Emmett Till's body was laid out, in a dark suit and a white shirt, for all Chicago to see. It was a sunny day, Pettigrew remembers, and he joined the line of thousands outside Roberts Temple at 40th and State streets on the South Side, waiting his turn to file past the casket. He and Emmett had met in Sunday school, and even though Emmett ...

Commentary: What Mike Bloomberg will never understand
Opinion

Commentary: What Mike Bloomberg will never understand

As I watched the Nevada Democratic debate last week, like millions of other Americans, I noticed the smug look on Michael Bloomberg's face when Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others challenged him about his treatment of women, stop and frisk and other racist policies that he has championed. Eleven years ago, I personally had that exact same look directed at me. On Feb. 3, 2009, as New York City was ...

+2
Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty
Opinion

Commentary: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty - a much-needed change. Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed. The question is, what does it mean to be poor in the U.S.? According to the government's own ...

Commentary: Trump's 2021 budget explains Jeff Bezos' monster house deal and LA's homeless crisis
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's 2021 budget explains Jeff Bezos' monster house deal and LA's homeless crisis

Jeff Bezos dropped $165 million two weeks ago for the most expensive residential property in the history of Los Angeles. That's about an eighth of 1% of his $131.9-billion net worth. Bezos' purchase is like a regular person forking over just $121 for a house, given that the Federal Reserve says the median net worth of an American is $97,300. Bezos' home, nestled on nine acres in Beverly Hills, ...

+2
Commentary: The abuse of dairy cows is a feminist issue. Yes, the 'Moo Too' movement is here
Opinion

Commentary: The abuse of dairy cows is a feminist issue. Yes, the 'Moo Too' movement is here

One dramatic moment of Super Tuesday was choreographed by anti-dairy protesters, who rushed the stage while Joe Biden was delivering a victory speech in Los Angeles - and his wife blocked them from reaching her husband. Last month, protesters interrupted a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada to demand he "stop propping up the dairy industry." Three women paraded across the stage topless with the ...

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again
Opinion

Commentary: The FCC wants to shut out the public — again

President Donald Trump is not a big fan of open government. He likes to implement policies without having to deal with annoying inconveniences, like input from the public. For example, if you were chair of the Federal Communications Commission and you wanted to spend your time handing out favors to huge phone and internet providers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Comcast, having to consider public ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News