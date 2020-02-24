REAGAN COLUMN: Bloomberg's battering at debate almost tragic

But they did nothing to stop the juggernaut that is going to run all of them over in the coming primaries—Bernie Sanders.

Bernie was stronger than ever in Vegas. He looked crazy and sounded great as usual.

And no matter what the issue was, he always managed to end up on the same ideological soapbox shouting for more socialism, more taxes and stricter government control over evil capitalism.

Liz was tougher than usual and quick on her feet.

But she was also her annoying professorial self—a tiresome know-it-all and a leftwing moral scold who along with Bernie wants to save the planet by implementing the Green New Deal and outlawing fossil fuels.

Mayor Pete—the youngest and poorest candidate—did pretty well. When he wasn’t having a high school lunchroom catfight with Amy, his fellow moderate, he seemed to be the only adult on stage. She did her standard third-place job.

Poor Joe. No one picked on him or paid much attention to him because his candidacy is in a death spiral. He was not as incoherent as usual. But he embarrassed himself by bragging so much about how much experience he’s had in DC that he made it sound like President Obama had been his VP.