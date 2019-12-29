REAGAN COLUMN: Christmas ceasefire made for great holiday season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Actually, until this year, I hadn’t spoken to her since 2004, when my father’s will was read.

But when Patti was recently asked to do a TV program about our family for a cable station, she asked me for my help.

The project was going to be about what life was like for us Reagans before my father ran for governor of California and politics took over his life and changed ours forever.

The program idea didn’t work out for Patti in the end, but it brought the two of us together this year for first time since 2004.

I met her for lunch a couple of times, but we had not been with each other at Christmas since 1992 or 1993, when the family got together at my dad’s house when he was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

On Wednesday Patti came over for several hours and saw my kids Cameron and Ashley. She met her grand-nieces Marilyn, who will be 4, and Penelope, who will be 2.

Patti and I sat down and talked about the family, what we we’ve been up to lately and lots of other things – but not a word about politics.

We had no good reason to discuss or argue politics.