REAGAN COLUMN: Democrats wasting our time on a baseless impeachment

It’s been frustrating having to watch the first three ridiculously long, tedious days of the Senate impeachment hearings, which Democrats are cynically using as a weapon to stain Trump ahead of the 2020 election and hurt some Republican senators who face tight races in the fall.

Everyone has known for months what the outcome of the House Democrats’ impeachment show trial will be—the Republican Senate will never find Trump guilty.

I’m starting to really feel sorry for the members of the Senate who are trapped at their desks for 12 hours at a time without their smartphones.

They have to sit in silence as Rep. Adam Schiff and his solemn crew say over and over again how the U.S. Constitution and our national security were put at risk by a phone call our treasonous president made to the president of Ukraine last summer.

All those poor senators are allowed to drink is milk and water. The rest of us watching the hearings on TV are lucky.

We can always get up and do a few Jello shots or drink some tequila to pass the time and ease the pain.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.