REAGAN COLUMN: Overreaction to outbreak more fatal to businesses
0 comments
MAKING SENSE

REAGAN COLUMN: Overreaction to outbreak more fatal to businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The disease experts and the panic-pushing media initially scared the pants off California’s 40 million people with their predictions about the death toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

They said 25 million people in the state would become infected by COVID-19 and a million of us would die from it.

Predictably, the experts’ computer models were way off the mark, thank goodness.

Compared to devastated states like New York and New Jersey, California has been relatively unscathed by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far about 3,000 people in the state have tragically died from the coronavirus—almost half in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

More than half of California’s deaths—1,663—have been here in Los Angeles. And about 25 of the state’s 57 counties have had one or zero fatalities.

California’s good fortune didn’t stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from torturing everyone in the entire state for two months with a strict shutdown that closed nonessential businesses and 280 state beaches and parks.

And now, as he works to gradually reopen the state, he’s come out with a detailed, four-phase, open-ended “roadmap” that looks like it’s going to prolong everyone’s agony.

The good news is that Newsom has kindly reopened the beaches and state parks.

But he and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have laid down a bunch of rules that will make living in L.A. about as enjoyable as living in a prairie dog hole in the Mojave Desert.

If you go outside your home to walk your dog, ride your bike or perform some other “essential” task, you have to wear a mask.

If you enter a retail store or stop at curbside pickup, you have to wear a mask.

And if you’re on a hiking trail, a golf course or a beach, you have to wear a mask—though not when you’re in the water.

The dumbest and most scientifically dubious social-distancing rules apply to California’s beautiful beaches.

You can walk, run, surf or swim at the beach, but you can’t sit on the sand and sunbathe. No standing around, either. Forget the coolers, chairs, umbrellas, Frisbees and footballs. And no parking in the lots by the beach.

This week we were told the bad news by the city that its stay-at-home orders and strict mask rules will remain in place for another three months.

Because the mayor figured that might be depressing news for mentally fragile citizens, he announced that the city has set up a suicide hot line where they could seek help.

Garcetti doesn’t get it and never will.

But there are millions of perfectly sane Americans, like me, who think going out and risking a COVID-19 infection is better than spending the rest of your life in your house.

We know the odds of getting hospitalized or dying are extremely low, and as adults in what’s supposed to be a free country we’d like to be able to choose to take the risk.

Garcetti obviously doesn’t think that way.

He said the city’s tougher rules are necessary to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and that wearing our masks “will help us get more freedoms.”

Don’t tell the mayor, but I don’t think we need to please him so he’ll give us back the freedoms we used to have.

Despite abuse we’ve suffered from over-cautious and power-grabbing politicians, Californians have done pretty much what they have been told to do—so far.

But the statewide economic shutdown should have been relaxed weeks ago. The curve has been flattened by social distancing and our health care system was never overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

It’s inevitable that many more people are going to die from the coronavirus. Developing a vaccine could be a year away—or never—and achieving zero deaths is a fantasy.

So unless California and the rest of the country isn’t quickly and safely reopened, the coronavirus is going to end up killing more businesses than people.

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Opinion

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

  • Updated

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Opinion

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

  • Updated

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age
Opinion

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age

The historian in me is fascinated by how Americans in crisis make use of the past to predict the future. To those inclined to look backward, the so-called Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 offers pundits the obvious historical analogy to our own COVID-19 moment. A century ago, the flu killed roughly 50 million people worldwide, negatively shaped the global order for years afterward and ...

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why
Opinion

Commentary: Sweden refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown. The country's ambassador explains why

Why is everybody talking about Sweden? Lately, my country has caught the attention of the media in the United States for an unexpected reason. As the entire world struggles to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sweden's response to the pandemic has been singled out as "radical," "lax" and "controversial" because Sweden has not imposed a broad general lockdown, an approach taken by ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News