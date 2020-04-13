REAGAN COLUMN: Positives, negatives of being homebound in L.A.

What if instead of falling “behind,” these kids are ADVANCED because of their long break from school?

What if they learn to have more empathy, enjoy their family connections more and be more creative?

What if they learn to entertain themselves and learn to love reading and expressing themselves in writing?

What if they learn to enjoy the simple things, like their own backyard and sitting near a window in the quiet?

What if they notice birds building their nests, the dates when different flowers emerge and the calming renewal of a gentle rain shower?

What if they learn to cook, organize their space, do their laundry and keep a well-run home?

What if they learn to stretch a dollar and to live better with less—the practical economic education that is so lacking in the U.S.?

What if they learn to plan shopping trips and eat healthy meals at home?

What if they learn the value of eating together as a family and finding the good to share in the small delights of the everyday?