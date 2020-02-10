REAGAN COLUMN: President had great week; Democrats showed they're losers

On Tuesday night his State of the Union address got high marks from Republicans for content, tone and a handful of emotional stories from special guests, while the Democrats in Congress showed what losers they are.

A bunch of them sat on their hands, made sour faces, yelled comments, stared into their phones and acted like bratty high school girls.

If Stuntwoman of the House Nancy Pelosi hadn’t torn up her copy of the president’s speech, the rude and childish behavior of her young Democrats might have been a bigger story.

On Wednesday, President Trump had another pretty good day. He was easily acquitted by the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his impeachment trial.

With a two-thirds majority needed to remove him from office, everyone on the planet had known for months that he would be acquitted in a walk. We just had to wait to see what the official final score would be.

The only “news” made at the impeachment trial was Mitt Romney’s split vote on the two articles of impeachment.

He voted guilty on abuse of power, becoming the only Republican in the trial to vote to remove the president, and not guilty on obstruction of Congress.

It was typical Mitt.