REAGAN COLUMN: President had great week; Democrats showed they're losers
REAGAN COLUMN: President had great week; Democrats showed they're losers

It started Sunday night with an exciting and hard-fought Super Bowl game, which I was happy to see end with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Then the next day came the Iowa caucus, aka the Democrat Party’s Iowa fiasco.

For weeks, the liberal mainstream media and cable TV had been building up the importance of a win in Iowa.

They treated the state’s obsolete caucus process like a sacred ceremony of grassroots democracy that was going to play a crucial role in deciding the Democrats’ choice to dethrone President Trump.

The caucus was over on Monday.

As of Thursday afternoon, we still didn’t know who won, thanks to the incompetence and serial screw-ups of the state’s Democrat Party election officials.

The two “winners”—Mayor Pete and Bernie Sanders – are essentially tied. But since those results were riddled with many inconsistencies, the final score can never be trusted.

At this point, though, Iowa doesn’t matter. No one cares.

The candidates and the media already have flown off in their private jets to New Hampshire for next week’s primary.

While Democrats were still re-counting in Iowa, President Trump was winning the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night his State of the Union address got high marks from Republicans for content, tone and a handful of emotional stories from special guests, while the Democrats in Congress showed what losers they are.

A bunch of them sat on their hands, made sour faces, yelled comments, stared into their phones and acted like bratty high school girls.

If Stuntwoman of the House Nancy Pelosi hadn’t torn up her copy of the president’s speech, the rude and childish behavior of her young Democrats might have been a bigger story.

On Wednesday, President Trump had another pretty good day. He was easily acquitted by the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his impeachment trial.

With a two-thirds majority needed to remove him from office, everyone on the planet had known for months that he would be acquitted in a walk. We just had to wait to see what the official final score would be.

The only “news” made at the impeachment trial was Mitt Romney’s split vote on the two articles of impeachment.

He voted guilty on abuse of power, becoming the only Republican in the trial to vote to remove the president, and not guilty on obstruction of Congress.

It was typical Mitt.

He’s always standing in the middle of the road—and then wonders why he gets run over. That was his big problem in 2012 when he ran against President Obama as a wishy-washy conservative.

Looking back over the week’s wild events, I think the craziest one was the halftime show put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl.

I enjoyed it. The dancing was great. The Latin music was great, though I don’t remember what J.Lo was singing—or if she even was.

But excuse me, isn’t the Super Bowl supposed to be family entertainment?

As a male I was perfectly OK with watching two Latina superstars performing 15-minutes of seductive hip-shaking, butt-shaking, crotch-thrusting and pole dancing.

But should 9-year-old boys or girls or teenagers with raging hormones have been watching J.Lo shake her booty and everything else in their faces?

Was the NFL really OK with what she and Shakira were essentially doing—selling simulated sex to the guys watching football?

I thought that kind of stuff was in violation of the #MeToo Movement. Or is it OK as long as women do it?

I don’t know the answers to those questions.

But I do know if a male responded to J.Lo’s seductive sales pitch in a natural way and said something like “Great legs” or “Nice butt” he might find himself looking for a new job.

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

