REAGAN COLUMN: Protesters real heroes, not elite, petty tyrants

They’re people like the brave businesswoman from Dallas who was sent to jail (and later released) for refusing to apologize for reopening her spa in defiance of city orders.

And after almost three months of being spooked and confused by the media, medical experts and authoritarian politicians, they’re people who have figured out that the coronavirus—dangerous and mysterious as it is—doesn’t attack people randomly.

They know that unless you are over age 75, living in a nursing home and already have serious medical problems like heart disease or diabetes, your chances of catching COVID-19 are low, your chances of getting seriously sick from it are even lower, and your chances of dying from it are minuscule.

The Rebels of 2020 also realize that our all-out war against the spread of the coronavirus has been a historic economic and social mistake for the country and that it has to end as quickly as possible.

It was their peaceful civil disobedience that put the political pressure on several governors and forced them to begin relaxing their severe policies or end their statewide shutdowns sooner.

It sure wasn’t “elite” liberal journalists and pundits who made that happen. They were universally fearful and pro-shutdown—and still are.