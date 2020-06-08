REAGAN COLUMN: Protesters: We get it, but you've done great damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OK, protesters, we get it.

You were angry, sickened and sad about the cold-blooded killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Who do you know who wasn’t?

Tens of thousands of you have marched in dozens of cities demanding that Chauvin and the three cops who helped him press Floyd’s body to the street until he died be charged with murder.

On Wednesday the state of Minnesota finally agreed with you. The charges against Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder and the other officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Your protesting work was successful. You accomplished your goals. You got 24/7 positive media coverage for your message.

You honored the life of George Floyd and called out the cold-hearted cops who so casually and deliberately ended it in public.

You demanded criminal justice reforms and the end of what you contend is “systemic racism” in the justice system. You signaled your virtue by the thousands—day after day.

Now you need to let the judicial process work. It’s going to take many months for the trials of those bad cops to end, so be patient.