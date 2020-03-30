REAGAN COLUMN:
0 comments
MAKING SENSE

REAGAN COLUMN:

  • 0

I sure hope this coronavirus crisis comes to an end soon.

I sure hope the millions of people thrown out of work get their jobs back soon.

I sure hope the major league baseball season opens, not to mention our schools and restaurants.

Oh, excuse me. I’m terribly sorry I used that dirty word “hope.”

It’s become the new n-word for leftwing Democrats ever since Donald Trump said he is hoping to get the economy back to normal again by April 12.

The president gave everyone in America a day to look forward to — Easter Sunday — but Democrats and half the liberal media acted like he had committed another impeachable offense.

Easter Sunday!? No way! What’s he thinking?

He’s not a scientist! Did he check with Dr. Fauci and the other doctors on his coronavirus task force?

What happened to practicing social distancing and shelter in place?

What about testing millions for the virus? What about the high infection rate in New York City?

Despite the kneejerk hysteria of the media and the selfish and cynical behavior of the Democrats in Congress, the president did exactly what a leader is supposed to do in a crisis.

He bucked up the country’s morale. Looked on the bright side. Set a national goal to shoot for.

Imagine if President Trump had taken the gloomy route.

How would his critics have reacted if he said something like, “Man, there’s no hope.”

“The experts tell me we have to keep the country shut down for at least six months to completely win our war against this killer virus.”

American people would be jumping off their roofs by now. We’d be putting suicide nets on our buildings. We’d have rioting in the streets.

Instead, he took the right position and acted like a leader.

He got top scientists and VP Mike Pence to help him.

He explained what he was going to do and then did it. Every day he’s had to put up with the Democrats’ sniping and a liberal media that hates him and questions everything he does.

To repair the damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic as fast as possible, President Trump and his financial guys put together a massive $2 trillion stimulus package that will help big corporations, small businesses and working people.

Maybe it won’t be enough.

Maybe when we get to April 12, we’ll have to push back the re-boot of the crashed economy for another week or two.

Maybe we’ll be able to let life return to normal in some places but we’ll have to continue the shutdowns in New York City or elsewhere.

Maybe the coronavirus pandemic will turn out to be not as widespread or as deadly as we were first led to believe.

Nobody knows how it’ll turn out. Not Dr. Fauci. Not even Gov. Cuomo or the New York Times.

But President Trump says he hopes to “open up the country” by April 12. The brilliant doctors say, “We don’t know yet … let’s see what the data tells us.”

Doctors look at things a lot differently than a president does. As he has said, if he listened only to the doctors he’d have to close up the country for a year.

So the president has the toughest job.

He has to balance what the doctors tell him with his own optimism and common sense, which tell him we have the brains, money and will power to defeat the virus and revive the economy at the same time.

So April 12 is a reasonable goal for the country to shoot for. It might take longer to return to normal, but so what?

The important thing is that the president gave us hope, not despair. And God forbid you have no hope.

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Social distancing: If you're not uncomfortable right now, you're not doing it right
Opinion

Commentary: Social distancing: If you're not uncomfortable right now, you're not doing it right

  • Updated

We're in this together. (Just don't stand so close.) We're unified in our goal. (But look, 6 feet away, OK?) If you haven't been outside lately, let me paint a picture: People are outside but not many people are outside, and wherever people are going right now - to grocery stores, jogging trails, gas stations - an elaborate dance is happening, a social distancing pas de deux, being learned on ...

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too
Opinion

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too

Joe, a semiretired 81-year-old, never expected his Italy guys' trip to thrust him into the front ranks of COVID-19 patients. Joe's story goes against the grain of news about the coronavirus now gripping the world and providing epidemiologists and public health experts with the challenge of their professional lives. Joe is a patient of a medical colleague, and he and his wife gave me permission ...

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day
Opinion

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day

People around the world are bemoaning having to stay mostly at home for some weeks because of COVID-19. After just a day or two - even with the internet, Netflix, books, music, games, FaceTime and endless other ways to entertain themselves and stay connected, not to mention walks in the park and trips to the grocery store - many people reported feeling lonely, bored, restless, or even ...

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic
Opinion

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he said that "I'd love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter." The most important holiday on the Christian calendar, he added later, would be a "beautiful time" to have "packed churches." For some, the president's suggestion about an Easter reopening was a subset of his seeming overeagerness to revive the economy by ...

+5
Commentary: While US plays blame game in coronavirus crisis, China shows leadership
Opinion

Commentary: While US plays blame game in coronavirus crisis, China shows leadership

"Never let a serious crisis go to waste," Rahm Emanuel advised in the midst of the 2008 financial meltdown. It's advice that China appears to have taken to heart. For as the world grapples with how to control a pandemic that has now spread to 175 nations, infected hundreds of thousands and killed more than 20,000 people, China is asserting itself as the global savior that will lead the world ...

+5
Commentary: Stiffed by the Senate stimulus: The surprising group left out of the coronavirus rescue bill
Opinion

Commentary: Stiffed by the Senate stimulus: The surprising group left out of the coronavirus rescue bill

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate Wednesday night provides enormous loans to airlines and other businesses as well as rebates of $1,200 to most low- and middle-income U.S. adults. But the legislation bars an important group from receiving rebates: elderly and disabled adults who are financially dependent on family members. The result is that the largest aid package in U.S. ...

Commentary: Nikki Haley attacks coronavirus stimulus money for the arts, but culture is sick too
Opinion

Commentary: Nikki Haley attacks coronavirus stimulus money for the arts, but culture is sick too

  • Updated

Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about a few items in the $2 trillion stimulus bill that the Senate passed Wednesday and the House passed Friday. She could have objected to the White House's reluctance to spend $1 billion on life-saving ventilators, but that would have put her in President Donald Trump's Twitter crosshairs. She commendably stepped down from the board of ...

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services
Opinion

Commentary: Unless you plan to shoot the viruses one by one, gun shops aren't essential services

We're in the midst of a pandemic, with residents in many states around the country - including California - under orders to remain at home except for essential trips to essential businesses. A run to the drugstore for a prescription is still allowed, for obvious reasons. So is going the grocery store to stock up on food. But how about a quick trip to the nearest gun shop for a new .38 and some ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News