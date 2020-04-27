REAGAN COLUMN:
0 comments
MAKING SENSE

REAGAN COLUMN:

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I don’t know what daily life is like during our Great National Shutdown in states like Pennsylvania, where I hear golfing is verboten, all liquor stores are closed and masks must be worn into retail stores.

But out here in sprawling Los Angeles, where half of the state’s 1,512 COVID-19 deaths have occurred, things are getting goofier and scarier all the time.

It’s not the coronavirus I’m sacred of.

It’s power-mad politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, both of whom have been making it sound like we’re going to be in strict lockdown mode until Thanksgiving.

Newsom recently released a detailed six-point plan for safely reopening the state that includes protecting the old, the sick and vulnerable and tracking positive cases, beefing up hospitals and isolating people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s almost as if he is looking to achieve perfection—“When no one is dying from the virus, we will start re-opening.”

What? Hello?

That level of perfect safety is never going to be achieved, but look at what Mayor Garcetti is willing to do to make sure people like me and my wife stay in our homes and avoid all unnecessary travel — or movement.

“Mayor Gloom and Doom” wants to use drones to see if you’re going outside and he’s talking about checking license plates and tracking cell phones.

If he sends a drone over my house, I might shoot it down with my shotgun.

Meanwhile, every day our politicians and media repeat the same things to scare people: “Stay in your house. If you go out, you’re going to kill somebody.”

Garcetti’s acting a lot like an angry parent. When some kids kept showing up at a skateboard park, he had city trucks dump sand on the concrete.

The kids, bless them, went home and got their dirt bikes.

Given the mayor’s attitude, it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if he’d charge you with attempted murder if you were caught outside on non-essential travel and someone near you catches COVID-19.

People in California, like people across the country, now know what they are supposed to do to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But Garcetti, Newsom and the other people in charge of California refuse to treat their citizens and business people like adults who are capable of taking care of themselves.

By not opening up beaches and parks, and by not allowing businesses to reopen now in careful and responsible ways, the governor and the mayor have inadvertently fostered a new underground market in the service industry.

Ordinary people in L.A. — not just movie stars — are getting manicures, having their hair cut and getting their dogs groomed in their own homes or backyards.

You pay the providers of these and other black-market services in cash, so there is no credit card record that can be traced, but I don’t think it’s technically illegal — not yet.

I’m not worried about leaving my home and getting the virus. For all I know I’m one of the hundreds of thousands of people in L.A. County who may already have been infected and didn’t know it.

Last Sunday morning my wife did some traveling that we considered essential.

We went to a drive-through blessing at our church, dropped off some food for some local first responders, picked up a bunch of burritos and went over to my son’s house, where he had set up a little teepee on the front lawn.

We put a big blanket down on the grass, sat six feet apart and celebrated my granddaughter Penelope’s second birthday.

I hope one of the mayor’s drones wasn’t watching.

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and the founder of the email service reagan.com. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Commentary: Everything you know about coronavirus is wrong. Or it could be. Maybe. We don't know
Opinion

Commentary: Everything you know about coronavirus is wrong. Or it could be. Maybe. We don't know

We know for sure that COVID-19 is contagious and that it kills people. But we don't know how many. That's just one of the umpteen things we have yet to understand fully about about SARS-CoV-2 and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Much of what we think we know is still based on working theories, partial data and assumptions - educated and scientific-based assumptions, certainly, but still ...

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown
Opinion

Commentary: Captive animals are in permanent lockdown

I'm a homebody, but my voluntary self-isolation and loss of freedom has been a considerable adjustment. Everyone staying home knows how quickly the walls close in on us, but we also know an end to it will eventually come. But for marine mammals in cramped tanks, elephants in chains and primates behind bars, lockdown lasts until the day they die. How must it feel for social, intelligent, ...

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin
Opinion

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin

The surprising victory of Jill Karofsky in the election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making national headlines, including this one from Monday's New York Times: "Upset Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Gives Democrats a Lift." My first thought on reading this was to recall Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s claim, in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of "an ...

Commentary: The Postal Service's untapped real estate fortune
Opinion

Commentary: The Postal Service's untapped real estate fortune

At a moment when the post office is most needed, its future is murkier than ever. With millions of Americans currently dependent on the United States Postal Service for essential products like medicine as a result of the coronavirus, we still need a universal and affordable delivery safety net. But with costs rising and mail revenue collapsing, the future of the agency is in question. Could ...

Commentary: Coronavirus doing what Cold War never could
Opinion

Commentary: Coronavirus doing what Cold War never could

Turns out, President Donald Trump's supporters were right when they denounced his most fervent critics' over-the-top comparisons of him to Hitler. Maybe the more apt comparison is to longtime former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. When I first arrived in the Soviet Union as an exchange student in 1978, I was shocked to see the long lines outside food stores and the bare shelves inside. Shocked ...

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline
Opinion

Commentary: Who failed in the coronavirus response? A look at the timeline

On Dec. 31, the World Health Organization was notified by Chinese health authorities of patients showing up with pneumonia of unknown causes. Less than four months later, more than 2.5 million people in 185 countries have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that first emerged in Wuhan, China. More than 185,000 people have died worldwide - 1 in 4 of them ...

+4
Commentary: Yes, our coronavirus response has been a mess. But that's how the US always responds to crises
Opinion

Commentary: Yes, our coronavirus response has been a mess. But that's how the US always responds to crises

If you're groping to understand the disorganization and ineptitude of America's response to coronavirus, you might find it helpful to know there's a single word that captures the situation perfectly. That word is: normal. The sad truth is that we've faced many crises in our history, and we almost always make a hash of them. We start with inertia, bestir ourselves to hubris, move on to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News