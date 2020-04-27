REAGAN COLUMN:

If he sends a drone over my house, I might shoot it down with my shotgun.

Meanwhile, every day our politicians and media repeat the same things to scare people: “Stay in your house. If you go out, you’re going to kill somebody.”

Garcetti’s acting a lot like an angry parent. When some kids kept showing up at a skateboard park, he had city trucks dump sand on the concrete.

The kids, bless them, went home and got their dirt bikes.

Given the mayor’s attitude, it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if he’d charge you with attempted murder if you were caught outside on non-essential travel and someone near you catches COVID-19.

People in California, like people across the country, now know what they are supposed to do to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But Garcetti, Newsom and the other people in charge of California refuse to treat their citizens and business people like adults who are capable of taking care of themselves.

By not opening up beaches and parks, and by not allowing businesses to reopen now in careful and responsible ways, the governor and the mayor have inadvertently fostered a new underground market in the service industry.