Rep. Mark Born: GOP investments will aid construction season

Temperatures are warming up, the ground is beginning to thaw and spring has officially arrived -- that means Wisconsin’s other second season is nearly here: construction season.

The frozen road declaration, which means different weight restrictions for transport, has already ended in certain parts of the state. Soon enough, orange cones will start popping up as construction workers take advantage of the milder weather to complete road projects.

This construction season, after Republicans made substantial investments in the state’s transportation budget, our local governments are well-positioned to tackle many of their road priorities. One of our key investments was an additional $100 million for the local roads supplemental grant program. This program reimburses municipalities for up to 90% of costs associated with a road project -- ensuring that important road safety projects of all sizes are being completed in a timely manner.

Additionally, we increased funds for general transportation aids, which are also paid to local governments to assist in road maintenance, improvements and the construction of county, city, village and town roads. These funds are critical to ensuring that our residents can safely get to school, work and the grocery store.

Local roads are an important part of our infrastructure, but highways make sure our communities stay connected and keep goods moving throughout our state. Our budget provided a record amount for the state highway rehabilitation program. Republicans in the legislature provided substantially more funding than proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, while also reducing bonding in the program so that future generations aren’t stuck with the bill.

Meanwhile, we built in long-term funding solutions, to help stabilize the transportation fund for years to come. Our budget increased the transfer from the general fund to the transportation fund each year going forward, so that, as cars become more fuel efficient and electric cars become more accessible, our transportation fund has a variety of reliable funding sources.

While former Gov. Jim Doyle’s raid of Wisconsin’s transportation fund significantly set us back, Republicans have made meaningful investments in recent budgets to catch us up. With planning for upcoming construction projects already underway, Wisconsin residents can see how our investments will be utilized in their communities through the 511 WI Projects webpage or on their local municipality’s website.

Construction season can be a time of frustration for many Wisconsin residents, as road closures can cause delays, but it is critically important to be aware of road workers. As orange barrels start popping up, I encourage you to pay extra attention to those working, get rid of distractions, and reduce your speed in work zones. In the meantime, let’s embrace the warmer weather as an early signal that summer will soon be here.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 29th Assembly District in the Wisconsin Legislation.