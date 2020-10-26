RICK GREENE COLUMN:

Perhaps it would be a president with the wisdom to understand that just because an election was won doesn’t mean it has to provide him an inflexible responsibility to carry out every aspect of his party’s agenda. Elections do in fact have consequences, but to point it out and use that as justification for not finding compromise on our most pressing issues not only prevents the public from rallying around a president, but actually pushes people further apart.

Perhaps it would be a U.S. Congress that might, well, never mind.

The truth is, it is a stretch to think that the people in the most powerful positions in the nation, influenced by the most powerful political lobbies in the nation, will ever take actions to prioritize uniting the country ahead of the interests of their particular parties. It is truly a shame that some of the best work that occurs in the nation’s capital is overshadowed by the partisan fighting that defines and dominates today’s American politics.

No, the uniting of these United States can’t be left up to them. They are incapable of it, so it’s on us.