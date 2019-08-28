The Sauk County Board’s 15-14 vote in April to release documents to settle an open records lawsuit with the Baraboo News Republic should end about a 12-year run in which Sauk County government was on the wrong side of the open records law too many times.
This came after a December 2018 ruling by Green Lake County Judge Mark Slater that Sauk County improperly withheld public information on seven counts. Those who favored appealing Slater’s decision seemed to gloss over the fact that on appeal, Sauk County would have had to win on all seven counts. Having read Slater’s judgment, I believe all of his decisions were correct.
The roll-call vote can be found at co.sauk.wi.us/countyboard/sauk-county-board-supervisors-special-meeting. The county’s insurance company complicated the issue by refusing to pay its contracted share unless we agreed to appeal, which would have delayed justice and increased overall costs.
At least four times since 2005, Sauk County has been sued for open records violations. Sauk County government’s behavior in this matter has had several negative effects. Each time, Sauk County wasted taxpayers’ dollars and ultimately released the information that should have been released on time. This behavior also diminished the public trust in Sauk County government.
Since there is no official record of the board nor any committee deciding to fight these open record requests and lawsuits, the responsibility for this bad behavior rests mainly with former Sauk County Board Chairman Marty Krueger and former Corporation Counsel Todd Liebman.
Since 2005, Sauk County government often denied information that I and some other board members needed to make informed board decisions. In the most egregious case, the requested information was first denied by and then offered by former Sheriff Randy Stammen at a price of $39,033 in 2007.
The unauthorized decision by Krueger and Liebman to withhold information related to this last lawsuit is responsible not only for the $35,000 settlement bill but for at least another $150,000 in costs incurred by taxpayers by improper firing of administrative coordinators, etc. Collectively, the other unauthorized lawsuits cost taxpayers at least another $50,000.
At one point in this period, the Sauk County Board raised photocopy fees for open records to an illegally high level. That action was reversed by an opinion from the Wisconsin attorney general.
I’ve often said that when officials hide decisions made about the public’s business, deep down, said officials likely realize they are not acting in the public interest.
Each year, the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council hands out its openness awards dubbed “Opees.”
Already in 2008, the WFIC gave Sauk County the undesirable “No Friend of Openness Award” (Nopee) because of “a range of transgressions against the public’s right to know.”
I believe the only reason Sauk County hasn’t received the Nopee award again is the WFIC doesn’t seem to give the same award to the same entity more than once.
However, in 2012, the WFIC recognized the Baraboo News Republic, which often has been denied information by Sauk County government, when it awarded the Media Openness Advocate of the Year (Mopee) to the newspaper’s parent company, Capital Newspapers.
The Madison-based media empire had a banner year for openness fights in 2012. The Baraboo News Republic sued to get records of a serious accident caused by a Sauk County Jail inmate.
The Juneau County Star-Times won an important appellate court ruling to get invoices from a law firm representing the county.
And the Portage Daily Register sued the city of Portage for denying access to the performance reviews of department heads.
More recently, former Baraboo News Republic reporter Tim Damos won the 2017-18 Media Openness Award — the “Mopee” — for his dogged coverage of Sauk County government.
The April 29 Sauk County Board decision should be the beginning of more openness from Sauk County government.
