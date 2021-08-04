Schmidt column: 911 hang-ups pose challenges

Law enforcement has a responsibility to respond to 911 calls for service and we do so every day.

Many of those 911 calls end up being hang-ups in which someone calls 911 accidentally. Other times individuals call 911 and then hang up because they need assistance, but might not be able to speak because they are intimidated by someone else who does not want them to report an incident. As a result, we must respond to 911 hang-ups to ensure everyone who calls receives help if they need it.

Unfortunately, the number of 911 phone calls we receive has become daunting. Year to date, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has taken 2,292 calls resulting in the person hanging up, and in 2020 there were 4,515 calls. Sheriff’s deputies responded to 769 hang-ups in 2021 and 2,012 hang-ups in 2020. Police departments were dispatched to the rest of the 911 hang-ups when they occurred in their jurisdictions.

This means the dispatch center takes an average of about 12 or 13 hang-up calls per day. The sheriff’s office policy is that we will respond to all of these hang-ups, as we never know when one of them will be a real emergency. Unfortunately, due to the sheer volume of these 911 hang-ups, some agencies around the state have decided to routinely close out their 911 hang-ups without a response if everything seems OK on a callback.