Schmidt column: Avoid being an emergency scene onlooker

It is human nature for anyone who sees emergency vehicles and personnel in action to be curious about what is going on. Onlookers are quite common and I have seen a number of them at various scenes over the last few weeks. There are various degrees of onlookers, from those who are simply driving by trying to watch what is going on, to those who physically pull over and get out of their cars to watch first responders in action.

I respectfully ask that if you find yourself in the area of an emergency scene that you do your best to refrain from taking more than a quick glance as you’re driving by. There are dangers of not paying attention to the road or not paying attention to those directing traffic. It is crucially important that you are observant and paying attention to what is in front of you and around you when navigating through or around these emergency scenes. It is not uncommon for a crash to occur that is unrelated to the primary incident as a result of someone not paying attention.