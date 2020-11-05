Schmidt column: Citizen provides valuable insight into law enforcement

I had a conversation with a young man who wants to work for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
He told me the reason he wants to be in law enforcement is because Sgt. Justin Kontny saved his dad’s life. After understandably taking a few moments to collect his emotions, he went on to say that he “wants to be the reason people return home safe to their family every day.”
He also shared that he understands the need to be fiscally responsible while also understanding how important it is to ensure the necessary equipment is available to do our jobs. Something as simple as ensuring we have a throw bag with a rope for water rescues can go a long way to save lives, just like all the other equipment we need to do our job.
Many times decision makers take things like squad cars, protective equipment, and other lifesaving equipment that we carry for granted, but not this young man. I have no doubt that he knows full well the motivation of law enforcement to protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of our citizens.
He also told me that he wants to work for an agency that has transparency, notifying the public of positives and negatives in our community. He told me that he is proud to live in Dodge County and wants to be part of our organization because of what we stand for and how we do business.
I find what he told me to be especially relevant right now as we continue to see anti-law enforcement sentiments across the country.
It is unfortunate that there are some people who refuse to comply with the lawful commands of law enforcement. It is unfortunate that individuals every day place law enforcement in a position where we have no choice but to make difficult decisions resulting in the use of force. It is unfortunate that people every day continue to break the law and others make excuses for them. Finally, it is unfortunate that so many people want to focus on isolated incidents that paint law enforcement in a negative light, when there are so many more positive incidents like the one described above that happen all the time.
In fact, my staff alone has saved more than 20 lives in the last two years, and I have three more lifesaving awards on my desk ready for issuance at our next award ceremony.
I am thankful for the citizens of Dodge County who show their gratitude for law enforcement every day. I know it certainly helps to keep my staff positive, upbeat, and ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice to do whatever it is they are called to do, up to and including making the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our community.
I ask that you continue to support the hard-working men and women of law enforcement as we work so hard to keep Dodge County a safe place to live, work, and visit.
Dale Schmidt is Dodge County Sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.
