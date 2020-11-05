Schmidt column: Citizen provides valuable insight into law enforcement

I had a conversation with a young man who wants to work for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

He told me the reason he wants to be in law enforcement is because Sgt. Justin Kontny saved his dad’s life. After understandably taking a few moments to collect his emotions, he went on to say that he “wants to be the reason people return home safe to their family every day.”

He also shared that he understands the need to be fiscally responsible while also understanding how important it is to ensure the necessary equipment is available to do our jobs. Something as simple as ensuring we have a throw bag with a rope for water rescues can go a long way to save lives, just like all the other equipment we need to do our job.

Many times decision makers take things like squad cars, protective equipment, and other lifesaving equipment that we carry for granted, but not this young man. I have no doubt that he knows full well the motivation of law enforcement to protect the lives, property, and constitutional rights of our citizens.

He also told me that he wants to work for an agency that has transparency, notifying the public of positives and negatives in our community. He told me that he is proud to live in Dodge County and wants to be part of our organization because of what we stand for and how we do business.