The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger and former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association Dale Hicks to provide the public with free training on the eviction process with perspectives from all angles.
This 2 or 3-hour training will be provided to anyone interested in attending to learn more about this challenging process. The training will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15 in the emergency operations center training room off the main lobby at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 124 West St., Juneau.
The eviction process can be a confusing and challenging situation that can have long-lasting effects on all parties involved. According to Hicks, an eviction process can easily cost the landlord from $1,000-$2,000 by the time all the fees, damages and lost rent are figured in. He said many landlords do not have a sound understanding of the applicable laws and the procedures to follow when conducting an eviction.
Furthermore, tenants do not understand the negative impact having an eviction on their record can have on future housing opportunities.
Pfitzinger, who presides over these procedures in the courtroom, confirms that many landlords lack the understanding needed to effectively deal with these situations. He recognizes more needs to be done to educate landlords and tenants on how to handle these processes. For law enforcement, assisting with evictions can be time consuming and volatile, and sometimes present safety risks for officers.
Hicks has been a landlord since 1987 when he bought his first duplex. He currently owns eight properties with 24 units. Despite this, he rarely has to evict tenants due to his knowledge of the applicable laws and the procedures he has put in place.
You have free articles remaining.
Hicks has been a member of the Wisconsin Apartment Association since 1999, including 13 years as president. For the past five years, he has worked with law enforcement teaching them landlord tenant law.
At this training, Hicks will educate attendees on the different types of evictions, proper terminology and processes for a successful eviction. Pfitzinger will share his perspective from the bench while the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will discuss our procedures and what to expect when an eviction occurs.
This training should be of interested to landlords, managers, tenants, city/village representatives and anyone who wants to know more about the eviction process.
To register, send an email to jzitlow@co.dodge.wi.us with your name and number of attendees or call 920-386-3730.
Questions may be directed to Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)