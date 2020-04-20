SCHMIDT COLUMN: Governor: Your shutdown infringes on constitution

I do thank all of you who have voluntarily complied with the order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Voluntary compliance is always constitutional and to this point has helped us to keep our community healthy from the virus. I implore everyone to please continue social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

I have been in contact with our state representatives and leaders throughout this pandemic and I will continue to do everything I can to protect our citizens both from the COVID-19 virus as well as from orders that may be unconstitutional. However, it is crucial that we begin to open up our economy for the safety of our citizens who need to provide for their families and pay bills.

There are currently several lawsuits that are being developed that likely will be filed this week to challenge the extension of the governor’s order. It is my hope that these challenges will lead Gov. Tony Evers to realize that he must revise what has been put out and it needs to be more in line with the president’s common sense phased approach to reopening the economy. I have never been a fan of painting with a broad brush. We need to start implementing common sense measures based on the virus’s impact around the state.