SCHMIDT COLUMN: Governor: Your shutdown infringes on constitution
0 comments

SCHMIDT COLUMN: Governor: Your shutdown infringes on constitution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This first month of the Safer at Home order has been extremely challenging for all of us. The news of the extension of the order creates even more anxiety, frustration and fear. Over the last couple of days, I have spoken with many of you in the community regarding concerns and questions about the newest extension. I will tell you that I share many of the concerns that you all have.

First, let me address the constitutionality of the order. From the beginning, I have always been concerned with its constitutionality and when I brought up my concerns, I felt that I was not taken seriously. Due to my concerns, on March 24, I directed my staff to ask for compliance of the order but further ordered that they contact me directly before taking any actual enforcement of the order such as forcibly closing a business or making an arrest. My intent with my order was to evaluate each incident individually to ensure no constitutional rights were infringed upon by actions of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Of course it was necessary to inform the public of potential repercussions to not following the order as I continued to evaluate constitutional issues.

Fortunately, I have received zero phone calls from my deputies needing to take enforcement action. The only enforcement actions - criminal charges - we have taken have been subsequent to other egregious criminal activity that occurred, which will never be tolerated. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will always protect the lives, property and constitutional rights of our citizens.

I do thank all of you who have voluntarily complied with the order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Voluntary compliance is always constitutional and to this point has helped us to keep our community healthy from the virus. I implore everyone to please continue social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

I have been in contact with our state representatives and leaders throughout this pandemic and I will continue to do everything I can to protect our citizens both from the COVID-19 virus as well as from orders that may be unconstitutional. However, it is crucial that we begin to open up our economy for the safety of our citizens who need to provide for their families and pay bills.

There are currently several lawsuits that are being developed that likely will be filed this week to challenge the extension of the governor’s order. It is my hope that these challenges will lead Gov. Tony Evers to realize that he must revise what has been put out and it needs to be more in line with the president’s common sense phased approach to reopening the economy. I have never been a fan of painting with a broad brush. We need to start implementing common sense measures based on the virus’s impact around the state.

Gov. Evers, I am formally requesting that you re-evaluate your safer at home order and begin gradually re-opening our economy. Our families are suffering and have been left with very little hope. Part of being a great leader is providing hope and showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Relaxing the restrictions with common sense in mind will provide that hope. You are standing in the minority in your position to close down our state through the end of May. Even the neighboring states in which you relied on to make your decision are opening their economies well before the end of May. I implore that you keep our citizens safe while also beginning to open up our economy. Also, immediately end those orders that infringe on the constitutional rights afforded to our citizens.

My statement today is made out of respect to everyone, including our health care workers who have worked so hard to keep our community safe, while also looking out for those who are healthy but still suffering. Common sense must be our guiding principle so that we can re-open our economy safely so we can once again enjoy Dodge County, a great place to live, work and visit.

Dale Schmidt

Schmidt

Dale Schmidt is Dodge County sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in

Coughing is now a doubly serious concern for Asian Americans. Like everyone else, we're afraid of contracting the coronavirus. As a racial group, we have an additional fear: being profiled as disease carriers and being maliciously coughed at. After news of the coronavirus broke in January, Asian Americans almost immediately experienced racial taunts on school campuses, shunning on public ...

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin
Opinion

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin

The surprising victory of Jill Karofsky in the election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making national headlines, including this one from Monday's New York Times: "Upset Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Gives Democrats a Lift." My first thought on reading this was to recall Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s claim, in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of "an ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Opinion

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus
Opinion

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus

  • Updated

Roughly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus started spreading around the country. Many won't be able to return to work until the outbreak is contained. Meanwhile, there's a proven strategy for containing infectious diseases, which is notoriously difficult to carry out because it's so labor-intensive. Why don't we solve both problems at once? With ...

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it
Opinion

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it

The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on America's elections, as evidenced by the fight over Wisconsin's primary this week. One proposed solution is moving everyone to voting by mail, but President Donald Trump isn't a fan. "A lot of people cheat with mail-in voting," he said last week. He's got a point. I've done it myself. In 2011, when I was living in Palm Beach County, Fla., I decided ...

Commentary: As coronavirus cases multiply, so does government disinformation
National Politics

Commentary: As coronavirus cases multiply, so does government disinformation

  • Updated

In July 1983, an anonymous letter appeared in an obscure newspaper in New Delhi claiming that the AIDS virus had been invented at Fort Detrick, in Maryland. The author identified himself as an American scientist and said that the virus was intended to be a biological weapon for the U.S. military. The allegation was picked up and published in a well-known Soviet journal and then reported in ...

Commentary: Rushing to reopen the economy during the coronavirus outbreak could be a disaster. Here's why
Opinion

Commentary: Rushing to reopen the economy during the coronavirus outbreak could be a disaster. Here's why

The staggering economic consequences of the social distancing edicts adopted across most of the nation last month have led to a vigorous debate over whether, to use President Donald Trump's term, the "cure" for the coronavirus pandemic is worse than the virus itself. With more than 16 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits after losing their jobs in recent weeks, the argument is worth ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Opinion

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News