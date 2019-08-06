The state of Wisconsin has a work release program called the Huber law. It states any person sentenced to a county jail for crime, nonpayment of a fine or forfeiture, contempt of court or subject to a confinement sanction in certain circumstances, or a probationer detained in a county jail meeting certain criteria may be granted the privilege of leaving the jail during necessary and reasonable hours for any of the following purposes:
- Seeking employment or engaging in employment training
- Working at employment
- Performing community service work under certain circumstances
- Conducting any self-employed occupation
- Attending court proceedings
- Attendance at an educational institution
- Medical treatment
- Obtaining counselling or therapy
- Attending an assessment for counselling or therapy
- Attending parenting education
- Meeting with a person’s probation/parole officer
This privilege is not authorized by the sheriff, but is approved by a judge at sentencing. The sheriff’s ability to deny Huber privilege is limited. When an inmate commits a jail rule violation, the sheriff can suspend Huber for only five days. When the jail deems additional sanctions are necessary, the only option is to petition the court for revocation of Huber.
Unfortunately, from time to time, there are Huber inmates who choose not to return from preauthorized work or appointments. When this happens, they commit a new crime of “Escape.” The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has chosen to implement a new policy making these walkaways public to seek assistance in locating those who choose not to follow the rules.
This does not mean that there is a problem with our jail, rather there is a problem with the inmate’s poor decision-making. It will most certainly ensure being charged with escape and we will recommend the court revoke their Huber privilege.
When a Huber inmate is released for work, they no longer are in our custody. It is not feasible for us to send a correctional officer out with these inmates. We do not have the staffing or the funding necessary to sit with someone while they are at work for an 8- or 12-hour shift.
Since most Huber inmates return as they are supposed to, this would be a huge waste of taxpayer dollars. In the past, we have had GPS bracelets on Huber inmates. In one case, an inmate cut it off, leaving the GPS outside the jail, rendering the GPS unit useless. We do conduct random checks of these inmates to ensure they comply with their rules and they are where they are supposed to be.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office does everything possible to ensure compliance with the Huber laws that are in place. Overall, it is a great program for inmates to keep their job and be productive members of society. Most inmates appreciate the opportunity given to them and respect the rules.
Unfortunately, just like anything else, some take advantage of the system. Eventually it will catch up with them.
I hope that our public policy will discourage this behavior in the future. We appreciate the assistance of the public in holding accountable those who make that decision to live outside of the law.
