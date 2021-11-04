Schmidt column: Investigating violence at school board meetings and voter fraud

Over the last several weeks I have had concerned citizens contact me regarding issues about reports that the FBI is going to come to investigate school board violence and my stance on voter fraud complaints.

As a result of the many questions, here is my input.

First, many are aware of the United States Attorney General’s letter to the FBI directing them to act on violence at school board-type events. I am here to tell you that I have had zero reports of violence occurring at our local school board meetings that would rise to the level of a state crime, let alone a federal crime.

Additionally, we must be careful not to trample on the rights of citizens who have the right to express their opinions to their school board members. Of course, those parents must remain lawful while doing so.

I said it last summer during the lawless riots across our nation and I will say it again. I will protect the First Amendment rights of any citizen regardless of the viewpoint they hold. If a person steps out of line and breaks the law that is no longer an expression of free speech. We will hold lawbreakers accountable for their actions.

Nothing has changed as far as my stance on this issue and I have seen no lawless riots at school board meetings in Dodge County.