Schmidt column: Jurisdictional authority

Every month I get calls from citizens who think, that as the sheriff, I have control over areas that I do not. One of the most common misconceptions is regarding the sheriff’s office role versus a police department’s role. Yes, the sheriff’s office under the constitution and state statute have law enforcement authority and responsibilities anywhere within the county, including inside all villages, cities, and townships. However, those local municipalities who enact a police department as laid out in state statute, primarily handle most police services within those jurisdictions.

While we are always available and willing to assist, we generally leave law enforcement within those municipalities to their police agencies. There are a few exceptions when the sheriff’s office may step in such as during a conflict of interest situation for that police agency, a specific request by that police agency to handle an incident or to perform other duties of the sheriff as defined by law.