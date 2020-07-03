SCHMIDT COLUMN: Let’s unify and consider other perspectives

We were also able to identify opportunities that I believe we can use to begin bringing opposing sides together. It is clear to me that education is needed and would benefit everyone, regardless of your viewpoint on current events. It is also clear that media on both sides of the issue have sensationalized the issue to “make a good story” and have made it very difficult to unify people behind the single cause of ensuring everyone is treated equally.

Finally, I would like to take a moment to talk about the men and women of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Keep in mind that none of us are perfect, as everyone is human. There are times that they may make a mistake. When that happens, we take every step necessary to coach, train, and mentor them. There are also times that our staff need to be held accountable for their actions, and that does happen when needed. I hold every employee of the Sheriff’s Office to a high standard. Fortunately, they are a group of professionals that I trust my life with, and so should you. The professional manner in which they do their job should surprise no one. We do not tolerate racism, we do not tolerate unnecessary use of force, and we do not tolerate criminal behavior by anyone. I support my staff and am behind them 100%, as long as they are following the code of conduct and core values set for them. I will also support and defend the rights of all people afforded to them by our great country.