Schmidt column: Methamphetamine cases rising

My deputies are responding to meth overdoses and individuals who are mentally ill and even suicidal while using meth. Many times users have no idea what they are doing and sometimes begin hallucinating as a result of the drugs they are using. This creates a very dangerous situation not only for law enforcement but also for the citizens they may come in contact with.

The things I am saying here may lead you to ask what you can do to help. First, the most important thing anyone can do is to be educated and understand the drug and what it can do to your family member or loved one. We must also understand that meth presents a danger to our residents and people we know may already be affected by this mind-altering drug. We must work to get those who are suffering from addiction help and we must support those addicted while they are going through the recovery process. Finally, we need to make sure that we hold those who are bringing these drugs into our community accountable for their actions discouraging others from making that same mistake.

My message to you this month is very general and there is so much for our community to learn on this, the latest dangerous public health emergency. I encourage you to research the signs and symptoms of meth use. I encourage you to know your options should you know someone with a meth addiction. I encourage you to report meth and other drug activity to law enforcement when you know someone who is using or distributing in your neighborhood. Together, we can work to fight this deadly drug and keep Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit.

Dale Schmidt is Dodge County Sheriff. He can be reached at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.